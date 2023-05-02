A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

Not long ago I was asked why I enjoy travel as much as I do. “There are so many wonderful places to see and interesting people yet to meet,” was my first answer. Upon further contemplation, here are other thoughts and experiences I’ve had to round out my opinion:

It’s easy to become stagnant in life, too comfortable or predictable. If that happens, we become boring as well. Some of us eat at the same place when we venture out, have the same route to and from town, or the same small social circle. For me, travel makes life fuller, more interesting, gives me new perspective and different things to talk about with friends old and new.