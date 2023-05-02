Not long ago I was asked why I enjoy travel as much as I do. “There are so many wonderful places to see and interesting people yet to meet,” was my first answer. Upon further contemplation, here are other thoughts and experiences I’ve had to round out my opinion:
It’s easy to become stagnant in life, too comfortable or predictable. If that happens, we become boring as well. Some of us eat at the same place when we venture out, have the same route to and from town, or the same small social circle. For me, travel makes life fuller, more interesting, gives me new perspective and different things to talk about with friends old and new.
My first venture outside of the United States was eye-opening in how others view our country and us as representatives of it. Not all of their views were positive — and some with good reason.
It made me more aware of the political situations we face and how decisions made here can change the lives of others. Developing tactfulness in discussions has become a learned asset.
I saw firsthand how laws in another country can make a difference in the quality of life for all its citizens. Singapore was the cleanest city I’ve visited, despite an enormous population. Their laws on littering are strictly enforced with cameras, and a $300 fine discourages violations. Drivers pulled over with alcohol on their breath, intoxicated or not, can have their licenses revoked. Thus, streets are clean and drivers are courteous.
Travel has taught me to listen to music I might not otherwise have chosen but have come to enjoy.
I’ve tasted foods I might have avoided or disdained because I didn’t know better. Some I found delightful, some not. The point is, getting out of the comfort zone can be fun.
When searching for beautiful things to photograph and share with those at home, my observation skills are enhanced. Seeking handicrafts and souvenirs lets me haunt local markets and mingle with others. I can laugh at myself when I make mistakes, and laugh with others when we share something amusing. Meeting new people and learning things I never expected to learn make travel such a marvelous adventure.
When I get back home, there’s a greater appreciation for where we live, the freedoms and privileges we enjoy, and the comfort of knowing there’s still a nest waiting for me when I can’t make the body go where the mind wants. Meanwhile, I’m collecting memories instead of stuff and finding new things to share with those of you who take the time to read this column. It makes me so happy to hear from those of you who do.
Happy travels, everyone. Shake off winter and get moving, even if it’s a drive down a country road. Discover the beauty in life. The more you seek, the more you’ll find.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.