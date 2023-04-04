When a friend living in Costa Rica invited me to come for a visit, there seemed to be no appropriate reply except “Yes” and “When?” As some of you may have guessed from a previous article, it took some preparation before I was free to fly over cotton candy clouds and frozen fields to a warm paradise.

When asked what we were going to do when I arrived, my thought was that we were going to laugh, and we certainly did. What a treasure friendship like this can be.