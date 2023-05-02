Language shifts that flummox Webster himself

Dean Custer

I found some difficulty recently when I tried to engage my wife in conversation across the morning breakfast table. Wait a second — that sentence not only cannot stand alone, it is going to require a bit of an explanation. “Engage?” That engagement took place a little more than 52 years ago, and, as I recall, it involved, among other things, the purchase of a pretty spendy diamond ring.

On the morning in question, the difficulty in engaging arose when I spotted the word “meme” in a news item and then made a feeble attempt to bluff my way through a plausible meaning of that strange word. I hadn’t the foggiest idea of what it could be. Not to be undone, I sought the answer in my trusty dictionary, which has been my learned friend for many years. For the first time, I believe, my honored reference book failed me — failed to define the word “meme.” In fact, the book even denied its existence.