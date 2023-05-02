I found some difficulty recently when I tried to engage my wife in conversation across the morning breakfast table. Wait a second — that sentence not only cannot stand alone, it is going to require a bit of an explanation. “Engage?” That engagement took place a little more than 52 years ago, and, as I recall, it involved, among other things, the purchase of a pretty spendy diamond ring.
On the morning in question, the difficulty in engaging arose when I spotted the word “meme” in a news item and then made a feeble attempt to bluff my way through a plausible meaning of that strange word. I hadn’t the foggiest idea of what it could be. Not to be undone, I sought the answer in my trusty dictionary, which has been my learned friend for many years. For the first time, I believe, my honored reference book failed me — failed to define the word “meme.” In fact, the book even denied its existence.
Wait again — words do mean things. Yes, things, ideas, feelings and more, much more. We humans communicate with one another, mostly by using words, both written and spoken. Words. We use ’em, abuse ’em, misuse ’em, confuse ’em, refuse ’em, yes, even sometimes lose ’em.
Lake Superior State University recently released its Banished Words 2023 list (lssu.edu/traditions/banishedwords). Some of the word drops recommended by its “experts” are: “absolutely,” “amazing” and the phrase “moving forward.” These words may be time-worn, maybe even shop-worn — but do they deserve to disappear? What’s appropriate punishment for these interlopers? Prison? Too easy for ’em. Yard-arm? Nearest one.
Words can bless, curse, praise, inform, condemn, console, hurt, and even destroy.
As kids we probably, at one time or another, repeated this proverbial maxim: “Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”
Well, some may have found out differently in the meanwhile.
But not Chris Rock, apparently. The comedian’s recent comment regarding last year’s slap by actor Will Smith reinforces the childhood taunt: “Anybody who says words hurt, hasn’t been punched in the face.”
Years ago during my brief stint attending classes at a college in Oceanside, Calif., I enrolled in an etymology course. It was at that time and place where I learned “words mean things,” and I enjoyed the study. This also might have been about the time when I seriously considered tackling the English language. But, now I see such a change in our wordage, a minor explosion of “new” words and terms, supplied mostly, I believe, by a social media gone bonkers. Words like chatbot and mansplaining and weaponize and fake news and A.I. and the aforementioned meme, just to name a few. Crypto currency, anyone? Wanna tackle “new normal”?
No problem! I’ll just put my Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary 1975 Edition to work on these babies. It’s the big red 1536-page, power-packed, knowledge-getter from my ‘74-’75 college days.
Oops! Sorry, my source book is too old/the verbiage too new. But hey, my source does define “bonkers.”
I might mention here that those college days were just eight years after my 20-year retirement from Uncle Sam’s Marine Corps, from which I brought with me words and terms much-needed to be unlearned.
Words and word-terms pre-dating even that era: Having “growed-up” during the hard times of the early to mid-1930s, educated for eight years in a one-room country school, I was witness to a different kind of culture. Stuff was scarce, money was even scarcer; bartering, trading and hand-me-downs were commonplace. So were expressions like “You’ve got my word on it” and “His word is his bond” and “He’ll stand behind his word” and “He’s a man of few words, and you can trust him.” Such phrases often accompanied promises and agreements and were followed by and guaranteed by a firm handshake.
Words. How important they are. They reflect who and what you were and are. Thinking back over my own life, were there instances when I spoke too harshly, neglected to speak truthfully, failed to heed the examples set by those before me? Yes. I’d like to think I’ve changed, especially during my 60s, 70s, 80s, and now with one foot in the 90s.
So friends, would you learn this from me? Choose carefully the words you speak (and write). Develop a friendly attitude and demeanor and be quick and ready to bless and forgive.
I close this treatise with the refrain from a hymn written more than 140 years ago. It goes something like this: “Beautiful words, wonderful words, wonderful words of life.”
Custer is happily married to “my beautiful bride,” of 52 years. She’s an “admitted and committed Maniac” born and raised in Orofino. They live in the Lewiston Orchards. He can be contacted at gyrene27@gmail.com.
