Education of the next generation has been on my mind a lot lately, as Clarkston pushes for a bond to build a new high school. How far we’ve come. Being educated five generations ago was a privilege. Formal learning beyond reading, writing and arithmetic was open only to the children of well-off citizens. Those few who were accepted into academia from the “common folk” were fortunate.

My maternal great-grandparents were immigrants who settled in the Midwest. When their girls were 8,6,4 and 2, Great-grandpa decided to move west. There wasn’t much book learning during their journey by covered wagon to San Francisco, an ocean vessel to Portland, a steam boat to Walla Walla and horse-and-buggy to Medical Lake, Spokane and Tekoa. The family finally settled in Reubens. In that period of 10 years, there was no formal learning. Why would there be? They were going to be farmers.