Our 10-acre farm taught me about growing stuff and living life. My family was self-sufficient, hard-working and lived off the land. Garden lessons formed a strong foundation for the rest of my life.
Be prepared. Dad spread manure on the garden plot, spaded up the ground and raked it into fine particles. The garden needed food, a good turning over and loose soil. If you expected decent results, you put in long hours and hard work.
Sometimes things go wrong. No matter how carefully you plan, hail, insects or a hard rain can ruin everything. One year the pigs broke out of the pen and devoured every plant. If at first you don’t succeed ... you know how that saying goes.
Pay attention to the small stuff. If you don’t know a weed from radish leaves, who knows what you’ll be eating later on? The shape, color and size of those green things coming up through the black dirt tell you what to pull and what to pat carefully around. Decisions are made all your life. Pay attention to the details so you make the right choice.
Little enemies rob your success. At 2 years old, it was my job to pick the fat, squishy, green worms off the tomato plants and drop them in a can with gasoline in the bottom. I’m glad I didn’t have to squash them. Those worms devoured vines. Bad attitudes in life can grow into something you can’t control. The results — disaster. As my dad used to say: “Nip it in the bud.”
Be aware of pirates in the corn patch. After the corn was high and the ears began to tassel, Dad sent me to the corn patch with a can of cooking oil. I pulled down the husk until I saw the silk, gave it a squirt and carefully folded the husk back around the developing corn ear.
Earwigs love corn. They wait until the kernels have developed just right, then they crawl into the ear and have a feast. But they hate smelly oil, which covers their bodies and smothers them. They won’t even enter an oiled ear.
Life pirates are things like jealousy, anger and resentment. They eat away at the good things like happiness and peace.
Watch and protect your crop. When Dad finished planting the corn, he sat by the kitchen window every morning watching for pheasants. They loved corn kernels. Dad kept his little rifle leaning against the wall by the table. Up went the window, just enough to slide the barrel under. He’d sight in the bird and, boom — we’d have a wonderful pheasant for dinner that night.
I’m not advocating violence. I believe in the defense of prayer and arming myself with faith and love. Don’t let the ideas of others rob you of the good seeds of life.
A hard whacking and shaping up is good. Every spring, we trimmed the fruit trees. Every harvest, we picked large delicious fruit. We took care of the trees, and they gave us a cellar full of canned fruits, jams and jellies.
No one likes to go through hard times, but we can’t avoid it. Painful experiences feel like having our limbs cut off. Pruning hurts at the time, but can produce strong character and a wiser person.
Maybe that’s what’s wrong today: People moved off the farm. They didn’t learn the basic farm lessons of life. Respect and prepare. Develop the dignity of hard work, which rewards you with satisfaction. Grow the ability to discern right from wrong and become aware of what can happen if responsibility is neglected.
Would the world be a better place if we all just grew stuff?
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.
