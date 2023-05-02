Moscow, Russia
Fall 1991
This is a continuing narrative from Keatts’ visit to her son, Ken Keatts, who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Russia in the 1990s. Earlier installments can be found at lmtribune.com by clicking the “Special Pubs” tab and viewing back issues of Golden Times.
Today Svetlana, the English-speaking tour guide, her husband, Sel, and I took a taxi to Zagorsk, about 44 miles northeast of Moscow. The Trinity Monastery of St. Sergius — breathtakingly beautiful with four blue domes and one central gold dome — is the equivalent of the Vatican for the Russian Orthodox Church. The head of the church, called the Patriarch, lived here until 1983, when he moved into a newly restored monastery in Moscow.
This is a functioning church, with a theological seminary attached. There are three cathedrals in this compound, plus living quarters and many other buildings. The main cathedral is open only in the summer since it doesn’t have any heat, but we were able to visit the oldest of the three, Cathedral of the Trinity.
At the founding of this monastery in the 1330s and 1340s, Sergius of Radonezh supported the Grand Princes of Moscow against the Tatar-Mongol overlords and soon became very popular. The Tatar hordes of the Khan Yedigei burned the wooden monastery buildings in 1408, and in 1422 Cathedral of the Trinity, was erected on the site of the earlier wooden church.
Typical of Russian Orthodox churches it is square in shape. It’s customary that there are no pews or chairs inside the church. A service, or mass, lasts for three hours and people stand, kneel, sing the liturgy, light candles and are free to walk in and out during the service. In large churches with many people like these, there is no sermon during the service, but smaller parish churches probably do have a sermon. It’s more of a give-and-take session that the formal sermons common in the United States.
The east wall of the main room is covered by an iconostasis, a series of paintings called icons. It’s located on the east wall because Christ came from the East. A traditional iconostasis consisting of five tiers divides the sanctuary from the congregation. Only the priest may enter the sanctuary through the Holy Gate in the center of this wall. The top two tiers of the iconostasis show the prophets and forefathers that foretell the appearance of Christ. The third tier depicts the main episodes of Christ’s life, such as his birth, baptism, miracles and crucifixion.
The fourth is the Deity’s tier. Its pictures are larger, and the center icon always shows the Empowered Christ or Mighty Christ. To the left appear John the Baptist, then the archangel Gabriel and then Peter. Icons to the right are the Holy Virgin, then the archangel Michael, then Paul. The remainder of the fourth-tier icons depict other apostles. The Empowered Christ icon is at the top of the Holy Gate, which opens to reveal the priest to the people as he conducts the service.
The fifth tier is known as the local tier, featuring local saints. The main icon, representing the name of the church, is always located to the right of the Holy Gate in the fifth level. In Holy Trinity Church, the name icon is the trinity.
In the dome rising over this room are pictures of Christ, symbolizing the superiority of God over all. On the drums (supports for the dome) are Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Fresco murals, made on wet plaster, on the other walls of the cathedral, tell of the universe. The side walls elaborate on the theme of each cathedral; i.e., in a church dedicated to Holy Virgin, there would be scenes and details of Mary’s life. The west wall, opposite the iconostasis, depicts heaven on the right and hell on the left.
The cathedrals were designed for illiterate people, who couldn’t read the Bible. By looking at the paintings, they could understand the universe and man’s relationship to God.
Cathedral of the Trinity is revered as holy to the church, and many pilgrims come here to pray and kiss the tomb of St. Sergius. As I stood and watched the people attending the service, I was struck by how many young adults there were: mothers with little children; teenage and post-teenage young men. There is little interaction among the congregation. The concept of a church family as Americans know it doesn’t seem to exist here. Before the coup, I understand, you didn’t want the person next to you to know who you were. That may change now. I’ve seen a number of cathedrals and iconostases since I’ve been here. I’d like to see them again when I understand more about them.
Russian Orthodox priests are allowed to marry and have families. When we went into the cathedral today, bread could be purchased by Orthodox Catholics who wished to take Communion. On Sundays and holidays, the bread is free. We were allowed to freely go into the service, but they wouldn’t sell Communion bread to Protestants.
Since the coup, many names are being changed, and now the name of Zagorsk is being changed to Sergius, the historical name. But, so far, the maps and road signs haven’t been changed.
Keatts is a retired Clarkston businesswoman who ran an accounting office for many years. She loves to travel and shares excerpts from notes sent to loved ones detailing her adventures.