I was overwhelmed with the number of people who walked my life bridge in the month of June. I admit, I’ve become quite comfortable with the quiet of aloneness. I’ve always thought of myself as gregarious, enjoying people. However, living alone for nearly 40 years, I treasure silent time to converse with myself, plan, implement, read, write, listen to the water splash in my pond and the birds singing.
June was filled to the brim with a convention, my granddaughter’s WWCC graduation (out of town company), a writer’s conference, celebrating our 65th high school reunion and the Lewiston High School All Class reunion, two important meetings out of town, a dear friend’s memorial service and an impromptu reunion with former staff where I taught. I topped off the whirlwind of events with the Walk with the Ancestors at the cemetery on July 4 and lunch with a friend. Whew! Actually, I enjoyed every single event, but it was exhausting.
When I stopped long enough on July 5 to look in the mirror, I discovered lines and wrinkles that were not there before. So that’s where they come from? The busyness that doesn’t allow down time? Lack of sleep? Expectations of always being on top of it all? The stress of “am I ready for the next event?” Outward focused so much that taking care of “me” becomes non-existent? Yes, I realized I even forgot to eat many days or take my vitamins. And I certainly hadn’t taken time to stimulate my mind with the daily crossword puzzle or sudoku in the paper.
The yard work had run away because of my neglect. Ivy crawled up the shop wall, the grass was so tall a squirrel could hide in it, and the morning glory blossomed in the front yard. I’m thankful my sprinkler system kept everything alive. For two days I tore into the outdoors around my house. What great therapy physical work is. I conquered the jungle and ate breakfast on the patio the next morning while reading the paper, listening to the gurgling pond and the chirping of birds.
Now don’t get me wrong. I do love people. I enjoy the comradery, the friendship, the stimulation of conversation. Relationships are the most important thing to celebrate in life. Long-term relationships are a gift. High school friends in their 80s share special memories of a long-ago time when we were young, naïve and eager to move on. More than half of our class of 1958 has left this life. Our time of remembering them and their special contribution in our lives was marked by a gong with each name and bagpipes playing Amazing Grace at the end. There was a Brag Table with items shared by class members present and absent. We looked in awe at what had been shared with the world through our friends’ pleasures, gifts and accomplishments. We honored Sue Hall who lives on the east coast, but has been instrumental in keeping our class together through the internet. We added our presence to the All Class Reunion on Saturday and were treated to a tour of the new Lewiston High School. Saturday night found us enraptured listening to Steve Branting’s “Born to the Purple” review of education in Lewiston. We visited and visited and visited.
Life is short. I’ve heard that and yet the reality was a hammer pounding in a reminder when a friend, Barb Reddekkopp, suddenly left us while at a special event in southern Idaho. Fourteen friends and staff from Grantham Elementary were brought together to remember her and give thanks for having her in our lives as teacher and friend.
What I’m saying is: Connections with people are vital. Isolation robs us.
We need each other. I’m blessed beyond words for every single life that walked with me in June. Each, impacted my story during some season as I’ve continued to build my bridge.
It’s my hope that in some way, I’ve influenced them, making their life more beautiful. Jump at every chance to share with others and take good care of yourself. We have this time to treasure.
