I was overwhelmed with the number of people who walked my life bridge in the month of June. I admit, I’ve become quite comfortable with the quiet of aloneness. I’ve always thought of myself as gregarious, enjoying people. However, living alone for nearly 40 years, I treasure silent time to converse with myself, plan, implement, read, write, listen to the water splash in my pond and the birds singing.

June was filled to the brim with a convention, my granddaughter’s WWCC graduation (out of town company), a writer’s conference, celebrating our 65th high school reunion and the Lewiston High School All Class reunion, two important meetings out of town, a dear friend’s memorial service and an impromptu reunion with former staff where I taught. I topped off the whirlwind of events with the Walk with the Ancestors at the cemetery on July 4 and lunch with a friend. Whew! Actually, I enjoyed every single event, but it was exhausting.