Well, it all started out innocently enough. I was teaching in a mountain town in the center of Slovenia called Trbovlje (pronounced more or less as “turb-O-lia”), and my husband was with me for several months. On Palm Sunday we were planning to drive to Piran, a Slovene seacoast village. Our landlady asked us to bring back an olive branch, which she said was good luck.
“Sure,” I replied in German, the language I used to communicate with her, “but where do I find olive branches?”
She put out her hand and with a quick twist of the wrist and closing of the fingers indicated I was just to take it anytime I saw one. Europeans are great for clarifying things via hand gestures.
At the church I attend here in Idaho, parishioners are given palm branches on Palm Sunday, so I expected I would see something similar except with olive branches.
It was a warm, sunny Mediterranean day in Piran and, while enjoying a bela kava (latte) at an outdoor café, I noticed several people in the square carrying small olive branches. Most notable among them was an older man with such a stern and forceful demeanor that the image that sprang to mind was that of the revengeful Roger Chillingworth, husband of poor Hester Prynne in Hawthorn’s “The Scarlet Letter.” I shuddered.
As we sauntered around touring the little ancient walled town, I kept my eyes open for a shop where I could buy an olive bough but never saw anyplace they were being sold. After visiting various points of interest, we found ourselves at the top of the town where St. George’s cathedral stood watch. By that time of the afternoon it was empty of worshipers, but there in front of the altar was a table heaped with olive branches. Ah, so this is where people found them. I chose one for my landlady and one to decorate our own little flat.
Pleased with my discovery and feeling lucky, we began our walk back to the distant parking lot where we had left our car. Along the way whom should we meet but the Roger Chillingworth look-alike. Yikes! He gave me such a look that it made my blood freeze.
My landlady was happy and we were also happy with our olive branches. I thought nothing more of the experience, but years later I was relating the story to a friend from Germany.
“Dixie!” she hooted. “You stole those olive branches! You are supposed to take them TO the church, not take them FROM the church.”
At last I understood Mr. Chillingworth’s hostile stare. I hope God forgave my blunder, and I also hope he got a good chuckle about this repentive sinner’s error.
Johnson, of Grangeville, worked in three different European countries — Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovenia — in the 1990s and early 2000s. She can be reached at johnsondixie@hotmail.com.