As I stroll along Palackého, the main street of Holešov, the town in Czech Republic where I live, I see on the left the old baroque church, which contains a regionally famous Black Madonna. Unfortunately as that portion of the church is seldom open, I have yet to see it. Straight ahead at the end of the street, I see the castle and know that behind it are lovely gardens with tree-lined paths, as well as a French canal system that dates back several centuries. However, now all is asleep under a sooty blanket of snow. The square to the left of the church has been renovated with new cobblestones which — which — something catches the corner of my eye — something green.

All this winter, the country has been monotonous and colorless. I exist in a gray world; gray is ubiquitous — the streets, the buildings, the people, even the sky is a flat gray. An acquaintance of mine, a Brit, says, “The problem with the Czech Republic, you know, is that they have no proper clouds.”