As I stroll along Palackého, the main street of Holešov, the town in Czech Republic where I live, I see on the left the old baroque church, which contains a regionally famous Black Madonna. Unfortunately as that portion of the church is seldom open, I have yet to see it. Straight ahead at the end of the street, I see the castle and know that behind it are lovely gardens with tree-lined paths, as well as a French canal system that dates back several centuries. However, now all is asleep under a sooty blanket of snow. The square to the left of the church has been renovated with new cobblestones which — which — something catches the corner of my eye — something green.
All this winter, the country has been monotonous and colorless. I exist in a gray world; gray is ubiquitous — the streets, the buildings, the people, even the sky is a flat gray. An acquaintance of mine, a Brit, says, “The problem with the Czech Republic, you know, is that they have no proper clouds.”
So this flash of color, this emerald, stops me in my tracks. It is a single stalk of broccoli in the window of the greengrocer put there to lure in color-hungry passsers-by. Broccoli in this country — amazing! What an enticing and delectable change from the boiled potatoes, carrots, cabbage and onions that appear on the usual dinner table.
This green, this wondrous green, sets off a flurry of mental images and stirs my gastronomical juices. I simply have to buy it. In a greengrocer shop, all produce is behind the counter and the “associate,” as they call a clerk, picks out the items a customer asks for. A line of customers is ahead of me, five to be exact. As I wait, I plan how I will prepare this treasure tonight. I see it as it gently steams and the aroma wafts forth as the flavor begins to develop. The color enriches and grows more intense, more freshly green, if that is possible. Only four customers now.
I decide that perhaps a few of the florets are perfect to eat raw as a mini-salad. I can already feel the bumpy texture in my mouth. I can’t wait. I am so eager. Another customer completes her shopping and is out the door. And maybe a bit of the raw stalk, too, is good like that. Yes, I begin to savor the tender crispness as I cut it into matchstick slivers so that it lasts just a bit longer. I feel the tactile pleasure of slowly slicing through the stalk with a knife. I hear the sound of my teeth as they sink into this bit of green heaven, like the satisfying sound a rabbit makes as it munches its dinner. Exquisite ecstasy. Two more customers.
Or maybe, yes, I can see another possibility — I can put it in a little vase, at least for an hour or two, like a small bouquet. I close my eyes and in my mind see a still life no less lovely than any Cezanne. Thus I can savor this edible jewel even a bit longer. Oh bliss! At last, the woman ahead of me is ready to make her choices and — sacre — SACRE. (You see I can now curse if Czech.) She chooses the broccoli — MY broccoli — perhaps the only piece of broccoli in the entire country. Alas, now I am doomed to wait long months for spring before I see any other touches of green.
Note: The year I lived there, we saw radishes only in the spring imported from the Netherlands in tiny cellophane cones. Olives also were an unknown product. A friend who worked at that time on an American movie filmed in Croatia related how crewmembers would make trips down to the seacoast to buy bananas. Several years later, I returned for a visit to Holešov. A large supermarket had opened and it sold all the various fresh veggies we enjoy in the U.S. It’s nice to know the folks there now have broad choices of healthy produce.