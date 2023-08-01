Staying active is a key ingredient to healthy living as you age.
That’s the message from two Lewiston men who are competing in the Idaho Senior Games in Boise this month.
Bruce Brotnov, 78, and Will Godfrey, 85, are walking the talk as they train for field events and another opportunity to qualify for nationals.
Brotnov, a retired engineer for the federal government, moved to Lewiston in 2000 with his wife, Helen. He is a Kamiah graduate who earned degrees at the University of Idaho, and set a college record in the javelin that stood for 32 years.
Godfrey, who is married to wife Sandra, has lived in the area for about 20 years. He’s well-known for his numerous fly fishing accomplishments and is still a semi-retired ranch and sales broker.
“I do a lot of different things, just to stay alive,” Godfrey said. “I’ve been a senior athlete since I was 55, and I’ve qualified for nationals every year for the last 20 years.”
The two athletes became good friends who train together whenever possible. Brotnov is adept at the hammer, javelin, discus, shot put, and football and softball throws.
“I’m just blessed by God to have a good arm,” Brotnov said. “All glory goes to God.”
When he’s not training for senior games, Brotnov enjoys golf and pickleball, along with going to the gym. “I think it’s much better than being a couch potato.”
Godfrey’s main events are discus, shot put and the standing long jump.
“I used to do a lot more, but things change as you age,” Godfrey said. “As you become a senior, you’ve got to stay active. That’s very important. It’s not about winning medals, it’s about staying alive and healthy. I still go to the gym every morning.”
Still, both men admit bringing home a medal is a great feeling. They’ve both done well at state and national events, where the competition is “tremendous,” Godfrey said. “We all just really have a lot of fun together.”
They encourage seniors to stay fit through golf, swimming, tennis, cycling, pickleball or any other sport that provides camaraderie and exercise. The Idaho Senior Games is a good way to get involved and meet like-minded new friends.
Brotnov also competes in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, which is open to any military veterans aged 55 or older. Veterans can compete in a wide variety of events, from bowling to badminton, regardless of their athletic abilities. The next competition is in Salt Lake City in 2024.
“We have a lot of veterans here, and they may not know about this opportunity,” he said.
Brotnov, who moved 28 times in his 57 years of marriage, was born at home in rural Idaho. A doctor from Grangeville came to the house, he said.
His father was a preacher who started a Baptist church in Kamiah, and Brotnov is an elder at Emmanuel Baptist in Lewiston. In addition to his military service and extensive engineering career, he has taught at West Point, worked as an investment adviser and earned a master’s degree in divinity.
“Now I’m retired and just play with my own portfolios,” he said. “We like Lewiston. We don’t have high humidity, tornadoes or earthquakes, and we like the people here. My wife graduated from Lewiston High School 60 years ago.”
Brotnov’s tips for seniors who want to get involved include a visit to Sunset Park, if you’re interested in pickleball. Almost 200 members play there on a regular basis.
“I’ve been doing it for five years, and I’ve never found anyone angry or disagreeable,” he said.
Godfrey, who has a Ph.D. in agricultural economics, worked in the agricultural field and owned Will Godfrey Fly Fishing Centers in Idaho. He was an international fly fishing outfitter, with trips that extended from the Arctic to the tip of South America.
“I’ve been all over the world fly fishing,” he said. “I don’t do that anymore, but we always spend a week to 10 days on the North Fork. My wife is a great fly fisher.”
More information about the Idaho Senior Games is available at idahoseniorgames.org.