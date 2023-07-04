July 3
Joy Zipse, 90
Joy Zipse, of Clarkston, was born to Clarence and Pearl Yager in 1933 in Fort Collins, Colo. She grew up on the family ranch in the beautiful mountains up Rist Canyon outside Fort Collins.
Joy met Robert Zipse while he pursued a degree in forestry from Colorado State University. After Bob graduated, they married and moved to Clarkston in 1954. They had three children: Wayne, Brian and Jodell. Bob died in 1997, and Wayne died in 2007.
Joy was a homemaker, raising a huge garden, providing fresh and frozen vegetables all year-round. She was an excellent cook, making all the family’s meals from scratch, and even baked sourdough bread.
Joy grew up riding horses to school, doing trick riding and working on her grandfather’s dude ranch. After her kids were grown, she began riding again, at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds in the winters and trail riding in the Blue Mountains and Waha area in the summers. She enjoyed playing bridge until a few years ago and was an avid golfer at both the Clarkston and Lewiston Country Clubs.
Joy has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her family will celebrate her birthday with her.
July 6
Bobbi Chandler, 95
Barbara “Bobbi” Chandler, of Lewiston, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family picnic today at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
She was born July 6, 1928, to Joveta and Dwight Latham in Winchester. Her family moved to Peola, Wash., Pomeroy and then to Lewiston.
She and Alvin Brooks were married May 28, 1946, and the couple lived in Tekoa. They were divorced in 1966.
She and James Riley married in 1969, and they were later divorced. In 1972, she moved to Grangeville where she and Jim Adamson were married. They later were divorced.
In 1974, she began her business, the Teddy Bear Lady, and she designed and made bears from her own patterns. She attended craft shows as a vendor, and sold her wares at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston for 43 years.
She and Ted Chandler were married in 1990, and he died in 1997.
She and Howard Jackman were married May 12, 2013, in Lewiston.
She has one son, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. Her twin sons died shortly after their birth in 1948 and one son died in 2007. She also has 13 stepchildren, and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
July 13
Peggy Keller, 95
Peggy Keller was born on Friday the 13th in 1928 to Lee and Nellie Brooks in Mansfield, Wash.
While working in the Okanogan Valley, Wash., apple orchards, she met Bart Hepburn, and they married. They moved to Lewiston, where she had four children.
Peggy later married Lew Keller, and they enjoyed years of traveling and camping.
She managed the Safeway snack bar until it closed, then worked at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center until she retired. Her children will be celebrating her birthday with her.
July 27
Virigina Holloway Earl, 85
Virginia Holloway Earl was born in 1938 at the “Garden of Eden” in her grandparents’ house at Elkhorn Springs in Sun Valley, Idaho, across the canyon from Promise and just a little way from Paradise. The family moved to Asotin Creek, and she has been a lifelong resident since.
After graduation from Asotin High School in 1956, she married Lee Earl. They have three children — Donna, Eddie and Aaron — who have given them 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Virginia drove school bus for many years and worked at the Asotin Post Office for more than 30 years, retiring as the postmaster.
She enjoys sewing, quilting and keeping in touch with her lifelong classmates and friends.
She and Norm still live in Asotin. Their children will hold an open house from 1-4 p.m. July 22 at the Asotin Lions Hall.
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. August birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. July 15.