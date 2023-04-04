Library Giving Day set to kick off today in Clarkston
Patrons and library lovers have an opportunity to show their appreciation during today’s annual one-day fundraising event in Clarkston.
This year the Friends of Asotin County Library are collecting money to help pay for a new and improved website, “the library’s ‘24/7 branch,’ ” according to a library news release.
“This campaign reminds us that libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone for our communities,” the news release states. “Beyond well-loved books, Asotin County Library offers innovative programs that spark curiosity and promotes lifelong learning.”
Activities at the downtown library located at 417 Sycamore St. in Clarkston will include a live broadcast by Nelly Broadcasting, a Glowforge laser printer demonstration, puzzles, and an afternoon craft for children. All programs and services are free and open to the public.
Donations may be made online at asotincountylibrary.org/giving; in person at the downtown library or the Heights Branch Library at 2036 Fourth Ave.; or by calling (509) 758-5454 to pledge by phone. Matching sponsors for Library Giving Day include Skelton’s Carpet One Floor & Home, Clarkston Rotary, Asotin County Library Board of Trustees, Diane and Dave Pakula, and Dennis and Diane Rousseau.
Normal activities also scheduled at the downtown library include:
- Play & Learn Storytime for kids, 10 a.m.
- Job & Career Catalyst Center Open House, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Make & Take Spring Craft for adults, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Kahuna Ukulele Players singalong, 3:30 p.m. and
- Google Slides Computer Class, 6 p.m.
Rom-com ‘Almost, Maine’ is coming to Lewiston stage
“Almost, Maine,” will open next week at the old Lewiston High School Auditorium.
Terry Lewis is directing the John Cariani play, that features “Lewiston Civic Theatre veterans and rising stars,” according to a theater news release. The release describes the play is described as “a romantic comedy that has taken the country by storm.” The plot follows the interconnected stories of the residents of a small, fictional town in Maine, as they navigate the joys and pitfalls of falling in love.
Performances are 7 p.m. April 13-15 and 20-22 and 2 p.m. April 16 and 23. Tickets are available at lctheatre.org.
Medicare 101 workshops to be held at Lewiston library
Registration is open for two Medicare education workshops planned for April 19 at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Dawn Eden, of Futurity First Insurance Group, will teach the classes. According to a news release from Eden, the classes will “to help explain the sometimes confusing and complicated federal health insurance program to those turning 65 and enrolling in Medicare and those already on Medicare wishing to learn about the new Idaho Birthday Rule.”
Topics include the Medicare enrollment process and a review of Medicare parts A and B. The difference between Advantage (Part C) and Medicare supplement will be discussed, the news release states, and participants “will also learn how Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part D) work as well as how to get help with the cost of prescription drugs.”
Workshops are at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Registration is available by calling (208) 298-8945, texting (541) 801-3412, or emailing Eden at dawneden@ffig.com. Accommodation for special needs can be arranged by calling 711.
Futurity First is an insurance organization specializing in financial security and retirement needs of individuals and businesses, according to the news release, and isn’t connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program. Futurity First sales staff will be on site during the workshops with information and applications.
“We do not offer every plan in your area. Any information we provide is limited to the plans we do provide,” Eden wrote in the release.
Information on all available options can be found by visiting Medicare.gov or calling (800) MEDICARE.
