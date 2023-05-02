May 4
Donna Norman, 90
Donna Norman, of Clarkston, was born in 1933 to Herman and Lois Travis. She came into this world as a blue baby and has held her ground ever since.
Celebrating with Donna is her beloved husband of 38 years, Calvin “Skip” Norman, her seven children, 22 grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren, as well as extended family and close friends.
Donna enjoys gardening, sewing, crocheting, watching the great-grandkids participate in their sports, and spending time with family and friends. Currently, she is assembling the family tree, which is truly a labor of love.
With her continued love, grace, guidance and Christian faith, the family has remained very close. She continues to keep all her family in line.
A celebration will be held June 10 at Towne Square in Lewiston.
May 20
Marie Eier, 96
Anna Marie Eier’s party is 2-5 p.m. May 20. Friends and family are invited to come get comfy on her refurbished 70-year-old redwood furniture on the patio of her Lewiston home, 1403 15th Ave., and share stories of life.
Marie loves living in her home with her cat, Boots. With help from family and her friend Brenda Beleiu, her goal is to live there until the Good Lord calls her home.
Meanwhile, weekly plans include attending Congregational Presbyterian church every Sunday, Jim Osborn’s exercise class at the church three times a week and Pastor Steve Wilbraham’s Bible study classes.
Three of Marie’s favorite monthly activities are: Having lunch with her retired nurses group; attending the Idaho Federation of Republican Women’s club luncheon (she is a past president of the Nez Perce County chapter of IFRW); and wearing bright red clothes to Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee meetings.
You may recognize Marie’s conservative thoughts when reading her letters to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune. She reads the paper faithfully every morning.
Marie welcomed two new great-great-grandchildren this year. She enjoys visits with her loving family members, and faith in God gives meaning and purpose to her life.
May 23
James Haug, 92
James E. Haug, of Asotin, was born in 1931 in Sheridan, Wyo., to Fred and Lucy Haug. He was the seventh of nine children.
Jim graduated high school in Hardin, Mont., and played basketball and football. He attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, and was drafted into the Army.
He married Faye Bohnsack on Aug. 30, 1953. They had four children and have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jim graduated from Pacific University as an optometrist and practiced for 39 years. He was one of two people that started the Asotin County Food Bank and was a chairperson of the Back Pack program for 10 years. He has volunteered with the community garden in Clarkston for eight years and is a member of the Asotin County Woodworkers.
Jim and Faye will be celebrating 70 years of marriage in August.
