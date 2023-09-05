It’s one of the leading causes of preventable injuries in the United States, and the top cause of traumatic brain injuries across all ages. Twenty percent cause serious injury, and nationally, it affects a quarter of adults 65 and older at least once a year. In Idaho, that number is one in three.

Falling, it turns out, is a major public health issue, said Erin Olsen, program specialist with the Idaho Commission on Aging, and the founder of the Falls Prevention Coalition of Idaho.