As a child, my first job was picking raspberries and blackcaps for my grandpa. He trimmed each plant, hoed the weeds in the rows and pounded in stakes with cross wires to train the growing plants. Water ditches ran down the side to keep the berries moist and plump. They were large, tasty berries that the M&K Market gladly sold for him.

They also were a lot of work. He would certainly shake his head in disappointment looking at my raspberry patch. I’m a ’60s hippy-style laissez faire grower. I’ve found, when I allow the plant to come up where it’s the happiest, it produces many more stems with larger fruit.

