As a child, my first job was picking raspberries and blackcaps for my grandpa. He trimmed each plant, hoed the weeds in the rows and pounded in stakes with cross wires to train the growing plants. Water ditches ran down the side to keep the berries moist and plump. They were large, tasty berries that the M&K Market gladly sold for him.
They also were a lot of work. He would certainly shake his head in disappointment looking at my raspberry patch. I’m a ’60s hippy-style laissez faire grower. I’ve found, when I allow the plant to come up where it’s the happiest, it produces many more stems with larger fruit.
My raspberry bushes were loaded with yummy red fruit this year. They loved the wet spring. The result was long, arching limbs covered with berries. Since most of my garden area is covered with ivy, the insistent raspberry plants poke their way through at various locations. They’re like weeds in that way. It makes it a challenge when picking. I must step carefully over railroad ties, plant supports and garden tubs to reach all the berries. It’s OK. I love the wild look of my yard. It gives me the feel of living on the edge of a forest.
When I’m picking, my mind floats to my raspberry philosophy of life. Let me share a few thoughts:
Old raspberry bushes can still produce fruit, but their greatest gift is when they send out roots to produce new plants, which will bear even bigger and better berries. That’s why I love teaching. I plant the roots of ideas into young minds hoping they’ll grow into bigger and better experiences.
You must never let your bushes get low enough they touch the ground. As the berries ripen, they get so heavy they need to be propped up. Slugs, robins and sow bugs love berries, too. When we get weighed down with life, it gives the scavengers a chance to take advantage of us. We need others around us to hold us up when the load gets too heavy.
Don’t look at the number of berries in your bowl. Look at the wonderful harvest still on the bushes. Looking at what has been accomplished is never as challenging as looking at what’s still ahead. It’s the possibilities that keep moving us forward.
Don’t hesitate to lift branches (opportunities) and look underneath. That’s where you’ll find the biggest, juiciest berries (rewards). When you think you’ve cleaned the slate, finished, have it to your satisfaction, you often find, by looking deeper, there is much more to be had. Explore your inner abilities and opportunities to find the biggest rewards in life. What is hidden in your life that you’ve not yet discovered?
When you see a berry grab it ... even if you think it’s out of reach. Take a step or two into the bush, stretch out, pick it. If you wait until you get to the other side, it will no longer be in sight and you won’t remember it’s there. I’m a huge believer in open doors. If an opportunity presents itself, I must take it. Open doors lead to fantastic experiences. Life is too short to ignore what might be the best season of your life.
My patch isn’t large, but it’s large enough to share with a friend the yummy taste of a bowl of berries with cream and sugar. It’s important to share the good things in life.
Life is like picking raspberries. It’s a challenge. Some discoveries are in plain sight, easy to grab. Others are hidden and we have to search for them. The important thing is to keep looking for the treasures, the rewards, the joy. When our bowl is full, when our heart is singing, when our soul is satisfied, we become a positive force. And like my raspberries, it brings happiness to everyone around us.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.