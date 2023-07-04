A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

Perhaps my first impression of Vietnam was colored by nightly negativity of television screens filled with the war’s progress — or lack of it — and lists of American casualties still etched in my memory from as long ago as 1975. As we entered the harbor, olive green water with floating chunks of Styrofoam and uprooted vegetation was what I first noticed.

Visas secured, we boarded a bus for a tour of the countryside, where we saw patches of golden-colored rice and learned that Vietnam exports four million tons of this staple food. Other crops included coconut, banana and mango.

Recommended for you