Perhaps my first impression of Vietnam was colored by nightly negativity of television screens filled with the war’s progress — or lack of it — and lists of American casualties still etched in my memory from as long ago as 1975. As we entered the harbor, olive green water with floating chunks of Styrofoam and uprooted vegetation was what I first noticed.
Visas secured, we boarded a bus for a tour of the countryside, where we saw patches of golden-colored rice and learned that Vietnam exports four million tons of this staple food. Other crops included coconut, banana and mango.
Situated in some of the fields are colorful burial monuments where the landowner ancestors are believed to watch over the crops. The current government there now demands cremation, however.
At Cai Be, we clambered onto a long boat for a ride up the Mekong. These boats are covered above, but had open sides. Though it was March, it was a very warm day. Along the way, we stopped at a floating market for a refreshing drink, sipped through a straw from an opened coconut.
We passed buildings along the shore with crumbling concrete piers and older homes with exposed red brick. In a few places, narrow buildings of a more modern style had been built by wealthy individuals. Water tanks on the roofs are solar heated. Propane is commonly used for cooking. As is customary there, several generations live in the same home.
After the boat ride, we walked a winding path through lush vegetation to a restaurant where we dined on authentic Vietnamese food. The meal included delicate spring rolls, noodles with seafood, flavorful rice and a crisp, round golden pastry ball filled with sticky rice. I wrinkled my nose at the thought of fish sauce, but to my surprise, it wasn’t fishy. Everything tasted wonderful.
At Binh Hoa Phuoc village, rice was popped in a huge cast iron vat to create a sweet treat. Snake wine was sold there — yes, there really was a snake in it at some point. Silk jackets, crocodile belts and purses were sold at a discount prices as compared to prices in a more populated city. Dark, wooden jewel boxes, vases and wall hangings decorated with mother of pearl, hand painted art, or mosaic designs created from bits of duck egg shells, then covered with 17 layers of lacquer also were displayed for sale. More of this artistic work was seen at Minh Phuong lacquerware workshop the next day, but the lined silk jacket I bought that day was a bargain at $25 U.S. currency.
The next day’s tour took us into Ho Chi Minh city, formerly called Saigon. A mixture of old and new architectural styles blend. French colonial influence is evident in the older buildings. In the distance, we could see the apartment building where the last of the American personnel were rescued by helicopter from the rooftop at the end of the war in Vietnam. It is scheduled for demolition next year. The sign that used to be on top was sold to an American businessman.
History lessons continued as we toured the presidential palace and were guided through narrow concrete passageways to the communications and warm rooms, as well as the more lavish ambassadors chamber and state banquet halls.
Locals told us that, after the war, many Vietnamese sympathetic to the United States were sent to reeducation centers. Those who have relatives in the U.S. aren’t offered the same opportunity for higher education and good jobs as other citizens, and we learned the communist government tracks the brightest students and encourages them to become party members.
The country’s international schools teach English. Higher education is expensive for the average person, costing as much as $150,000 per year.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.