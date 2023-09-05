Sept. 18
Narcisse Desautel, 103
Narcisse “Frenchy” Desautel, of Lewiston, was born in Brooks, Minn., in 1920. His family included an older sister, Lauria, and younger sister, Theresa. Narcisse joined the military in 1944 and was discharged in 1946. Life in Minnesota included five children — Emma Jean, Phillip, Marie, Janice and Darla. He moved to Lewiston with his wife, Kay, in 1957 and started working at the Potlatch Forests Inc. sawmill until retirement at age 62. Frenchy couldn’t sit for long and had to find something fun to do, so he worked for the U.S. Forest Service on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests with Kay until he turned 87. “Do what you love” is his motto.
Children in Idaho include Konnie, Vicki, Wayne and John. Kay died in 2001 and Konnie in 2005. He keeps in contact with his nine children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Narcisse’s time is now spent keeping up with the Mariners and Seahawks and daily visits with family. He’s still blessed to live on his own and in the same house for the past 33 years with the help of family.
His daughter has planned a celebration for him, his grandson Tyler who shares the same birthday, along with son John two days prior.
He is our family rock.
Sept. 23
Thomas Osborne, 90
Thomas J. “Tom” Osborne, of Lewiston, was born in 1933 to Thomas W. and Frieda Osborne. After many moves, the family bought a ranch in Potlatch.
He graduated from Potlatch High School in 1952, and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-57.
Tom and Justine Reisenauer were married Nov. 21, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. For two years, the couple lived on a farm along Palouse Road before moving to Lewiston in 1960. Tom worked at the Potlatch Mill in Potlatch and then was transferred to Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston, where he worked as a machinist. He worked for Potlatch for 42 years, retiring in 1993.
The couple have four children, all married, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Tom is an active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston and he has been involved in the Knights of Columbus, in which he attained a lifetime membership. He enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making rugs and working in his garage.
Sept. 24
Elvaleen S. King, 100
Elvaleen was the first born child to Eva and Troy Snyder in a house near Craigmont, Idaho. She was raised along with her two younger brothers, Jerry and Russell on the family farm in Nezperce, Idaho. Elvaleen at 12 years old became the cook for the harvest crew. Those cooking skills proved to be a blessing for her brothers during her high school years and later as a wife and mother.
Elvaleen graduated as the Nezperce High School Valedictorian of the class of 1940. Upon graduation she moved to Lewiston and attended Lewiston State Normal School earning a two-year teaching degree. It was during that time that she met Ralph W. King at a school dance. And on Aug. 1, 1942, they were married and would spend the next 61 years together.
Elvaleen taught 1 year at the rural Kittrell school near Craigmont and after 6 years as a homemaker for her husband and three children, she began her career as a secretary in the Lewiston School District. First at the College Elementary School, then at Sacajawea Jr. High and then on to Jenifer Jr. High, retiring in 1981.
She and Ralph purchased some land on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River in 1946. Ralph and his father built a cabin there. Elvaleen and Ralph loved that area, spending endless hours on their four-wheelers traveling through the wilderness. The two of them also enjoyed dancing together.
Elvaleen has been a member of Orchard’s Community Church for 70 years. She enjoys doing the daily crossword puzzle and the jumble in the newspaper and, of course, having visitors. She currently resides at the Life Care Center of Lewiston, 325 Warner Drive, where she will be honored with an open house, hosted by her daughters. Please join her Sept. 24 from 2-4 p.m. She requests no gifts please but would love to share a piece of pie with you.