Their customers are the country’s heroes, and the grub easily beats the mess hall fare served back in the day.

Twice a week, a kitchen crew of three cheerfully cooks up crowd-pleasing comfort food at the Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. The lunches are free to vets, who gather around the tables from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to eat, talk and form friendships on Wednesdays and Fridays.