U.S. Sen. Cathy McMorris Rodgers leads a round of applause for Army veteran Dennis McDonald, of Clarkston, in October at the after the Army vet was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Air Medal for his military service during the Vietnam War at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443 in Clarkston. McDonald is one of a trio who serve lunches twice a week for vets.
Chuck Whitman, from left, Larry Bean, and Kate Weber pose for a photo Wednesday, April 12, at the Clarkston VFW.
August Frank/Tribune
Kate Weber and Larry Bean share a laugh Wednesday, April 12, at the Clarkston VFW Hall.
August Frank/Tribune
U.S. Sen. Cathy McMorris Rodgers leads a round of applause for Army veteran Dennis McDonald, of Clarkston, in October at the after the Army vet was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Air Medal for his military service during the Vietnam War at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443 in Clarkston. McDonald is one of a trio who serve lunches twice a week for vets.
Austin Johnson/Tribune file
Cream of chicken over buttered noodles was on the menu April 12 at the Clarkston VFW Hall.
August Frank/Tribune
Larry Bean and Kate Weber stand in the kitchen Wednesday, April 12, at the Clarkston VFW Hall.
August Frank/Tribune
Kate Weber is framed by a bouquet of daffodils April 12, at the Clarkston VFW Hall.
Their customers are the country’s heroes, and the grub easily beats the mess hall fare served back in the day.
Twice a week, a kitchen crew of three cheerfully cooks up crowd-pleasing comfort food at the Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. The lunches are free to vets, who gather around the tables from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to eat, talk and form friendships on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Behind the scenes are volunteers Kate Weber, Larry Bean and Dennis McDonald, who shop, cook, serve and clean up each week.
Weber, 61, is a Lewiston resident who retired from the Social Security office after 33 years.
“I was blessed to be able to retire at 55 and got to take care of my mom until she passed last summer,” Weber said. “I read an article about this place and wanted to be a volunteer, so I came over, introduced myself and asked how I could help.”
Although she has never served in the military, she has family members and friends who did.
“It’s an honor for me to do what I can for those who served our country,” Weber said. “This is a really good group.”
Bean, 73, grew up in the restaurant business and knows how to cook for large groups. As he prepared cream of chicken served over hot, buttered noodles, Bean said he’s been retired three times.
He was a deputy sheriff and patrolman in Montana, where he was hit by a drunk driver and told he would never work again. “So, I retired two more times just to prove them wrong.”
In addition to his military service, Bean, who lives in Clarkston, ran a catering business and worked in business development and sales for Food Services of America.
“My favorite meal to make is whatever they like,” he said. “When everything’s gone, that was the perfect meal.”
Bean still has painful memories of returning home during the Vietnam era when he and a chaplain found themselves in the middle of an anti-war protest at the airport in Portland, Ore.
“We were dressed in our uniforms and the center of attention, and it wasn’t positive,” Bean said.
He plans to keep helping at the outreach center for as long as he can because he believes veterans should help other vets.
“I do this because I’m still supporting my brothers and sisters, and I always will until the day I die. This is something very close to my heart. Vets helping vets is the key to all of this.”
Bean said the other two helpers are terrific to work with, and the outreach kitchen is a fun place to share his cooking skills.
“I love Kate. She’s my buddy. We could use a whole lot more people like Kate in the world. She’s not directly connected to the military, but she wants to be here.”
Post Commander Chuck Whitman, who also is an Asotin County commissioner, said the center relies on volunteers to serve this community’s large population of veterans.
“I feel very blessed to have so many dedicated volunteers,” Whitman said. “They are what make this place work. I could use a few more hosts, if anyone is interested.”
McDonald, a 76-year-old Clarkston resident, started volunteering about a year ago.
“I retired but still work as a substitute teacher,” McDonald said. “I live alone, and this is a good way to meet people my age and little bit younger and help out the community.”
After working years as a mechanic and serving in the Army during Vietnam, McDonald went on to be a camper manufacturer, a sign manufacturer, and later was employed by a school bus company.
“I’ve retired five times,” he said. “I always have to do something.”
He’s usually at the outreach center on Fridays. His favorite dishes are stew or chicken fettucini.
“I love anything with beef or chicken,” he said.
During the summer months, lunch is usually served only once a week.
“I just wish other people would volunteer,” McDonald said. “I think it’s very important and it gets you out in the community. It helps you get to know people and it helps others.”
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.