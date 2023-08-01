While summer heat keeps me inside more these days, an evening drive to the countryside still makes me marvel at the beauty of where we live. Rolling hills are caressed with light. Canola fields in bloom are so bright they are almost florescent. The farmer barbers blonde wheat fields.
Soaring hawks harvest along with the farmers, snatching mice that scurry ahead of the machinery or are exposed from behind.
Osprey and eagles perch in trees and dive to catch a fish. Their graceful circles in the sky always thrill me when I’m lucky enough to spot them. At the edge of the reservoir, butterflies gather for a drink while I watch the bobber on my line sink beneath the surface.
It’s the simple things in life that bring such joy, like the sights and scent of wildflowers or the taste of berries from a bush or vine.
Sitting on the porch sipping iced tea with a friend as the sun sets, we marvel as the sky changes color before the stars begin to peek. Who doesn’t say “good night moon” when that golden orb winks from between the clouds?
I gather my pups in my arms and bury my face against them. Closing the door, I feel little need to lock the door because I have such good neighbors — perhaps a false sense of security, but I like it.
Travel is fun but it always makes me grateful to get home to sleep in my own bed. I’m grateful for new life lessons every day, new experiences and new friends.
Here’s a shameless plug: I hope to see all of you at my book signings when I reveal my first young adult novel “Cash the Dog with Butterfly Ears.” It could make a nice gift for someone in your family who needs inspiration. I’ll be at And Books, Too in Clarkston on July 29 and at DZ Design in Lewiston on Aug. 4 and 5. Look for more details in this paper.
It’s been an amazing year, as a gallivanting granny I turned 80. I saw parts of Costa Rica, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore. While judging a grooming event in Colorado Springs, I saw Pike’s Peak and it was pretty, too. So, maybe the best is yet to come. But, as most of you already know, there’s no place like home where one always feels welcome to be back.