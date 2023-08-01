A how-to on traveling with Fido

Hazel Christiansen

While summer heat keeps me inside more these days, an evening drive to the countryside still makes me marvel at the beauty of where we live. Rolling hills are caressed with light. Canola fields in bloom are so bright they are almost florescent. The farmer barbers blonde wheat fields.

Soaring hawks harvest along with the farmers, snatching mice that scurry ahead of the machinery or are exposed from behind.