I have an abundance of relatives in Austria, and when I began traveling to Europe I visited them often. I grew to love them as they enriched my life with family stories. They also gave me good advice about places to visit in Europe. Two must-see towns were Grado, Italy, and Pula, Croatia. However, they didn’t say why, just that I should see them.
I was living in Slovenia at the time and had bought a car, so when my husband, Elwyn, visited, we set off for a sunny weekend in Grado. It is a charming resort on the Mediterranean with broad beaches and many posh hotels. Just before we arrived, we came upon a parking lot in front of a huge open gate. It looked intriguing, so we got out and began to stroll along a narrow raised walkway lined on both sides with tall trees. Periodically there were sections of ancient carved Roman walls with inscriptions. This had been a Roman port named Aquileia with piers, docks and ramps for the shipping trade. It was amazing, and even more so because other ruins scattered around here and there featured columns and mosaic floors. Through the centuries, the sea has receded and the shoreline now is quite a distance away. The walkway ends at a huge basilica backed by a World War I cemetery.
The church was open so we decided to explore. One step inside and whoa! It was an astounding sight. The huge floor is covered with intricate mosaics of Bible stories. At that time, the floor was covered with lengths of red carpeting so that we could stroll along and closely examine the mosaics. Here is Jonah being swallowed by the whale; over there the disciples are catching fish; on the left Lazarus is being raised from the dead. Those are only a few of the many scenes. For centuries there had been a wooden floor elevated 6 feet above the mosaics. Not long before we were there, the church elders had decided to replace the floor, and it was then they discovered the treasure hidden beneath. It is said to be better than any mosaic floors found in Rome. That’s easy to believe.
We went on to find a little hotel in Grado with delightful owners who became our good friends over the years. The gelato and seafood restaurants became a standard go-to for us. In the center of town is a sunken, open-air site with more Roman ruins that can be viewed from above. Wonderful Roman relics are everywhere.
On another weekend, Elwyn and I decided to venture south through the Istrian Peninsula to Pula. The drive is unusual because along the little country roads we saw large circular depressions in the landscape. That area is a limestone karst and in some areas the stone had dissolved away into caves that eventually collapsed, creating these sinkholes. Locals sometimes planted vegetable or flower gardens at the bottoms.
Alongside the roads, folks had stands where they sold honey and homemade cheese (known as cheap sheep cheese). Shelves also held bottles filled with colorful schnapps of various kinds. Sadly, after Croatia joined the European Union, those types of stands were banned.
We drove into Pula on a broad, curving avenue lined with trees. It was a lovely quiet day without much traffic — a very pleasant entry into the town. Elwyn, expecting something special, commented, “Well, this isn’t much!” Two seconds later, we rounded a curve and saw right in front of us, filling up our windshield, an enormous Colosseumlike Roman amphitheater. It was breathtaking. We burst out laughing. Not much! Yes it was indeed much, very much.
It was built between 29 B.C. and 67 A.D. at the same time as Rome’s Colosseum. It’s one of the largest amphitheaters in the world and holds as many as 20,000 spectators.
After exploring it thoroughly, we wandered into the town center for lunch. Another treasure: in the shady square stands a Greek-style building which resembles a miniature Parthenon.
Whenever friends or relatives visited I took them to those two wonderful sites. Once when I took a Norwegian friend to Aquileia, a choir was singing in the basilica. It was magical! Now visitors can view the mosaics from Plexiglas platforms suspended over that glorious floor. Surprises like these are what make life wonderful.
Johnson, of Grangeville, worked in three different European countries — Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovenia — in the 1990s and early 2000s. She can be reached at johnsondixie@hotmail.com.
