Dixie Johnson

I have an abundance of relatives in Austria, and when I began traveling to Europe I visited them often. I grew to love them as they enriched my life with family stories. They also gave me good advice about places to visit in Europe. Two must-see towns were Grado, Italy, and Pula, Croatia. However, they didn’t say why, just that I should see them.

I was living in Slovenia at the time and had bought a car, so when my husband, Elwyn, visited, we set off for a sunny weekend in Grado. It is a charming resort on the Mediterranean with broad beaches and many posh hotels. Just before we arrived, we came upon a parking lot in front of a huge open gate. It looked intriguing, so we got out and began to stroll along a narrow raised walkway lined on both sides with tall trees. Periodically there were sections of ancient carved Roman walls with inscriptions. This had been a Roman port named Aquileia with piers, docks and ramps for the shipping trade. It was amazing, and even more so because other ruins scattered around here and there featured columns and mosaic floors. Through the centuries, the sea has receded and the shoreline now is quite a distance away. The walkway ends at a huge basilica backed by a World War I cemetery.

