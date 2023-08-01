Here is an alphabetical list of people, things, history and events of the Lewiston area:

A is for Appaloosa and Asotin; B is for baseball and Breier Building; C is for Clarkston, capital and Clearwater River; D is for Walt Disney and dogwood trees; F is for ferryboat and county fairs; G is for gold and golf; H is for Hell’s Canyon and Hot August Nights; I is for Idaho and Indians; J is for Jenifer Middle School; K is for KLEW TV, and KRLC, KOZE and KAT FM radio stations; L is for Lewiston, Meriwether Lewis and lumber; M is for Main Street and McGhee and McSorley grade schools; N is for Nez Perce, national guard and Normal Hill; O is for Orchards; P is for Pioneer Park; Q is Queen of the West and Lewiston Roundup Queen; R is for railroad and roundup; S is for Sacajawea Middle School and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center; T is for President Taft and Lewiston Tribune; U is for United States Post Office; V is for Vollmer Bowl and Veteran’s Home; W is for Waha and Lewis-Clark State College Warriors; X is for x-ray; Y is for YWCA; and Z is for Bert Zimmerly.