Here is an alphabetical list of people, things, history and events of the Lewiston area:
A is for Appaloosa and Asotin; B is for baseball and Breier Building; C is for Clarkston, capital and Clearwater River; D is for Walt Disney and dogwood trees; F is for ferryboat and county fairs; G is for gold and golf; H is for Hell’s Canyon and Hot August Nights; I is for Idaho and Indians; J is for Jenifer Middle School; K is for KLEW TV, and KRLC, KOZE and KAT FM radio stations; L is for Lewiston, Meriwether Lewis and lumber; M is for Main Street and McGhee and McSorley grade schools; N is for Nez Perce, national guard and Normal Hill; O is for Orchards; P is for Pioneer Park; Q is Queen of the West and Lewiston Roundup Queen; R is for railroad and roundup; S is for Sacajawea Middle School and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center; T is for President Taft and Lewiston Tribune; U is for United States Post Office; V is for Vollmer Bowl and Veteran’s Home; W is for Waha and Lewis-Clark State College Warriors; X is for x-ray; Y is for YWCA; and Z is for Bert Zimmerly.
Appaloosa is a breed of spotted horse originally introduced by the Nez Perce Tribe of our area.
Baseball is and always has been a popular Lewiston area sport. Now, the college baseball tournament, the NAIA World Series, with 10 teams is played each May in Lewiston.
The city of Clarkston was named for the explorer William Clark, and Lewiston was Idaho’s first capital.
Dogwood trees in pink and white are beautiful in Lewiston each spring.
Lewiston was founded in 1861 because gold was discovered in our area.
Hell’s Canyon up the Snake River from Lewiston is the deepest river gorge in North America.
Our Idaho has been a state since 1890.
Joel Jenifer was a Lewiston educator from 1901 to 1929.
KRLC radio station acronym stands for radio, Lewiston and Clarkston, and the K means it is west of the Mississippi since it started in 1935.
McGhee and McSorley are named for two longtime Lewiston teachers.
Normal Hill is the area by the LCSC college, and Orchards are the large area above downtown Lewiston.
Sacajawea was a young Native American woman who traveled with explorers Lewis and Clark.
President Taft is the only U.S. president to visit Lewiston when he was president.
Bert Zimmerly was famous Lewiston pilot who started the airline in Lewiston.
Riggs, 90, is a lifetime Lewistonian. He’s an avid Warriors fan, a retired educator, coach and school superintendent and volunteers his time at the Nez Perce County Historical Society. He can be reached at bdriggo@gmail.com.