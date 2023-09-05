I had a dear aunt whose first name was Minnie, but everyone I knew called her “Mick,” which was supposed to be an Irish character that played mischievous tricks upon others. It seemed fitting because of our ancestral heritage. My aunt lived up to her nick name, and was a bit of a rebel for her time, smoking cigarettes and cutting her hair into the fashionable but scandalous bobbed-style haircut.
Grandpa also had an independent streak because during prohibition he ran a still and made his own adult beverages. As the story goes, he sometimes shared his product with others. The elder kids would take the tightly closed fruit jar filled with his beverage to hide in tall grass near a specific fence post. The “neighbor” would count down five fence posts from the corner, pick up the delivery and leave money in a cream can located nearby.
Such a business had some residual, a smelly mash left behind. Not wanting to give away his endeavors, the debris was usually hauled some distance from the property for disposal. One day, he charged my aunt with the duty of getting rid of the evidence. She wanted to attend a dance instead. Thinking she was carrying out the duty he’d given her, Grandpa let her drive his vehicle. She waved as the battered old truck puttered down the rutted drive, later turning toward town instead of into the woods.
The next day when Grandpa went to feed his pigs, they didn’t greet him as their usual active and squealing selves when they saw him. Some staggered, others snored or slobbered. It wasn’t until he examined the feed trough that he discovered there was an unusual smell and remnants within.
I can only imagine his bushy eyebrows gathered in a frown and his reddened face when he confronted his daughter. Instead of taking the evidence to the country, she’d secretly deposited the mash in the pig’s feed trough and they were supposed to dispose of the problem, which they did. The pigs were not ill after all, or maybe they were, but there was little doubt that the pigs were smashed — totally drunk from the mash they’d eaten.
I was not a witness to the events, but my aunt was still chuckling about her youthful, unruly behavior well into her remaining years. She lived through prohibition and war rationing learning to save and repair everything, even the spirits of the lives she touched. She became one of the first woman ministers, even establishing her own church. Her name was Minnie Adams Allen and she spent her final years residing in Potlatch.