I had a dear aunt whose first name was Minnie, but everyone I knew called her “Mick,” which was supposed to be an Irish character that played mischievous tricks upon others. It seemed fitting because of our ancestral heritage. My aunt lived up to her nick name, and was a bit of a rebel for her time, smoking cigarettes and cutting her hair into the fashionable but scandalous bobbed-style haircut.

Grandpa also had an independent streak because during prohibition he ran a still and made his own adult beverages. As the story goes, he sometimes shared his product with others. The elder kids would take the tightly closed fruit jar filled with his beverage to hide in tall grass near a specific fence post. The “neighbor” would count down five fence posts from the corner, pick up the delivery and leave money in a cream can located nearby.