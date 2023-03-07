St. Joseph Family Hospice is seeking individuals who are passionate about providing care for others during the most difficult times in life, specifically end-of-life care. If you are interested in making a positive impact in the lives of terminally ill patients, please call Volunteer Manager Shannon Courtney at (208) 799-5275. Volunteer needs include:
Direct patient care, such as running errands or providing respite and companionship
Administrative duties, such as making phone calls, filing and other office tasks
Offering emotional support through phone calls or bereavement visits.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings can be found at waidvolunteercenter.org or by calling (208) 746-7787.
Volunteer needs include:
Tutors — America Reads needs tutors to help K-third grade students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background check required.
Companions — The Senior Companion program provides companionship and respite care to the elderly and disabled. It allows low-income senior volunteers an opportunity to assist those who need minor help to continue living independently. Senior Companions visit clients in their homes, but it isn’t an in-home care program.
Food bank help — Volunteers are needed to repack frozen and dry foods for distribution. Front counter volunteers and drivers for morning food pickups also are needed.
Meal sites — Volunteers are needed as regular and substitute meal delivery drivers. A valid driver’s license and auto insurance are required.
AARP tax preparer — AARP Tax Aide Program needs volunteers to help prepare free basic tax returns for seniors and low-income individuals. No experience necessary; comfort working with computers helpful. Training and materials are provided.
Project Warmup — Crafters are needed to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap blankets (yarn is provided) and to help tie quilts. Completed items are donated to local nonprofit agencies.
Project Warmup Lead — Organize and stock yarn, manage and inventory completed cold-weather items, and help staff to prepare and complete fall disbursement event.
Local hospital auxiliary — Greet people, deliver flowers, courtesy cart, deliver mail, gift shop assistant, create baby and child items, clerical, provide hospital tours and more.
Lewiston Police Department — Individuals with the ability to interact positively and keep information confidential are needed to fingerprint citizens. Training is provided. Some basic computer skills are required, and volunteers must pass a background check.
Lewiston City Library — Volunteers needs include circulation support, tech tutors and programming support.
Mobile blood drive canteen — Volunteers serve refreshments to donors immediately following donations, help maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talk with donors and answer questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
Disaster services — As the first responders of the American Red Cross, the Disaster Action Team volunteers provide comfort and direct assistance to those affected by disaster as they begin the recovery process.
Museum docents — Skills include meet-and-greet abilities, friendly personality and the ability to answer questions about the museum displays. Training is provided.
Household repairs (minor) — Tasks range from changing lightbulbs and checking fire alarms to repairing steps and installing grab bars to prevent falls.
Transportation— Drive seniors or disabled community members to and from destinations across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. A valid driver’s license and auto insurance are required.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special-needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. If you can help, contact the office between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
Drivers are needed for weekday and weekend deliveries from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity serves low-income residents of Nez Perce and Asotin counties by helping them build or improve a place they can call home. The Habitat vision is “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” For more information or to volunteer, visit l-cvalleyhabitat.org/volunteer/ or call the office at (509) 758-7396
Current needs include:
Construction — Help build the 35th Habitat Home in the Lewiston-
Clarkston Valley. Experience is welcome, but not necessary.
Grant researcher and writer — Training is available.
Social media specialist — Create and schedule posts on social media.
Administrative office receptionist — Answer phones and do light office work.
Habitat ReStore — People with skills in electrical, basic carpentry or furniture repair needed.
Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Clarkston that matches community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. For information about becoming a volunteer, call (509) 751-9143. Volunteer applications and additional information also can be found online at interlinkvolunteers.org.
Current volunteer needs include:
Drivers to take people to appointments; mileage is reimbursed.
People who can do small home safety repairs for seniors.
Help with cabinetry and hanging large pictures and white boards in the Interlink Office.
People to work on the Christmas Concert and other fundraising events.
People interested in serving on the Interlink Board of Directors, especially from Asotin County.
