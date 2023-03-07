St. Joseph Family Hospice is seeking individuals who are passionate about providing care for others during the most difficult times in life, specifically end-of-life care. If you are interested in making a positive impact in the lives of terminally ill patients, please call Volunteer Manager Shannon Courtney at (208) 799-5275. Volunteer needs include:

  • Direct patient care, such as running errands or providing respite and companionship
  • Administrative duties, such as making phone calls, filing and other office tasks
  • Offering emotional support through phone calls or bereavement visits.