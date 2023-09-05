The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings can be found at waidvolunteercenter.org or by calling (208) 746-7787.
Volunteer needs include:
Tutors — America Reads needs tutors to help K–third-grade students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background check required.
Food bank help — Volunteers are needed to re-pack frozen and dry foods for distribution. Front counter volunteers and drivers for morning food pickups also are needed.
Meal sites — Volunteers are needed regular and substitute meal delivery drivers. A valid driver’s license and auto insurance are required.
AARP Tax Preparer — Do you feel comfortable with computers? Can you spare a couple of mornings a week? AARP Tax Aide Program needs volunteers to help prepare FREE basic tax returns for seniors and low-income individuals. No experience necessary. Training and materials are provided.
Project Warmup — Crafters are needed to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap blankets (yarn is provided). Completed items are donated to local nonprofit agencies.
Companions — The Senior Companion program provides companionship and respite care to the elderly and disabled. It allows low-income senior volunteers an opportunity to assist those who need minor help to continue living independently. Senior Companions visit clients in their homes, but it is not an in-home care program.
Medicare Counselor — The State Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program trains volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions.
Local Hospital Auxiliary — Greet people, deliver flowers, courtesy cart, deliver mail, gift shop assistant, create baby and child items, clerical, provide hospital tours and more.
Lewiston City Library — Volunteers needs include circulation support, tech tutors and programming support.
Mobile Blood Drive Canteen — Volunteers serve refreshments to donors immediately following donations, help maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talk with donors and answer questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
Museum docents — Skills include meet-and-greet abilities, friendly personality and the ability to answer questions about the displays at the center. Training is provided.
Transportation — Drive seniors or disabled community members to and from destinations across the Lewis-Clark Valley. You must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.