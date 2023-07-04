Water under the bridge of 1951

With raindrops dampening his jacket, Don Scholes (left) lifts Barbara Sidwell up to the train window to give a last-minute goodbye kiss to Pfc. Franklin Silverson in this photo published in the May 7, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Silverson was a member of the Lewiston unit, Battery C of the 148th field artillery, which was leaving Lewiston for active duty at Camp Carson, Colo. Accompanying stories in that day’s newspaper provided details. “Hundreds of Lewiston-area folk stood in a drenching rainstorm at the union depot last night to bid farewell to the men of Battery C, 148th field artillery, Idaho National Guard.” The men had spent the day with family and friends, and had their last evening meal in Lewiston at the Lewis-Clark Hotel. “After dinner, the troops assembled again and marched up Main Street with police escort to the railroad depot,” according to the story. “The men boarded the train at 7:15 (p.m.) and last-minute goodbyes were exchanged through open windows. Wives and sweethearts were lifted by friends into the outstretched arms of the men on the train, and many people passed down the length of the train, from window to window ... . At exactly 7:30, the train began to move and as it gathered speed toward the west, many of the women whose men were aboard dabbed at cheeks already wet with rain.”

Let’s take a look at our Lewiston area of 70-plus years ago, in the middle of the 20th Century.

In the spring of 1950, Spokane didn’t have any lilacs for its Lilac Festival. Lewiston saved the day for its frostbitten neighbor by sending the city huge truckloads of the beautiful flowers.

