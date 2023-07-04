Water under the bridge of 1951

With raindrops dampening his jacket, Don Scholes (left) lifts Barbara Sidwell up to the train window to give a last-minute goodbye kiss to Pfc. Franklin Silverson in this photo published in the May 7, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Silverson was a member of the Lewiston unit, Battery C of the 148th field artillery, which was leaving Lewiston for active duty at Camp Carson, Colo. Accompanying stories in that day’s newspaper provided details. “Hundreds of Lewiston-area folk stood in a drenching rainstorm at the union depot last night to bid farewell to the men of Battery C, 148th field artillery, Idaho National Guard.” The men had spent the day with family and friends, and had their last evening meal in Lewiston at the Lewis-Clark Hotel. “After dinner, the troops assembled again and marched up Main Street with police escort to the railroad depot,” according to the story. “The men boarded the train at 7:15 (p.m.) and last-minute goodbyes were exchanged through open windows. Wives and sweethearts were lifted by friends into the outstretched arms of the men on the train, and many people passed down the length of the train, from window to window ... . At exactly 7:30, the train began to move and as it gathered speed toward the west, many of the women whose men were aboard dabbed at cheeks already wet with rain.”
Let’s take a look at our Lewiston area of 70-plus years ago, in the middle of the 20th Century.
In the spring of 1950, Spokane didn’t have any lilacs for its Lilac Festival. Lewiston saved the day for its frostbitten neighbor by sending the city huge truckloads of the beautiful flowers.
Then in the fall came a whiff of something less refreshing: industry. On the morning of Nov. 20, 1950, Lewiston and Clarkston residents turned up their noses as they got the first smell of the area’s newest big industry: the brand new pulp-and-paper plant at Potlatch Forests Inc. The $12 million mill operation began Dec. 28, 1950, and employed around 300 people.
Its opening gave the area economy a big boost, and drivers liked the quick trip across the Clearwater River on a newly built bridge.
In 1951, the four-lane bridge opened at the bottom of 21st Street in east Lewiston. I lived on 22nd Street, and the bridge was in my back yard. It replaced the rickety 18th Street bridge, which some said should have signs at each end saying, “Congratulations, you’ve made it again.”
What happened next shocked and angered north central Idaho residents. At the opening of the Idaho Legislature in Boise on Jan. 9, 1951, the newly elected Idaho governor — Len Jordan, of Grangeville — proposed closing the Northern Idaho College of Education (NICE, now LCSC) in Lewiston. The legislature agreed and didn’t fund the school or the Southern Idaho College of Education.
I graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951 and had played a lot of baseball. I played for the 1949 and 1950 American Legion Idaho state baseball champions under coach Ced Kinzer, who was the NICE coach at the time, and I would probably have gone there to play more baseball for him. Instead I went to the University of Idaho, and when I graduated in 1955, Idaho reopened NICE as the Lewis-Clark Normal School. I think closing NICE was a foolish political decision.
The Korean War had started in 1950, and U.S. troops fought with South Korea against North Korea. On May 6, 1951, Battery C of the 148th Field Artillery of the Lewiston national guard was ordered into active federal duty. Among the 88 enlisted men and five officers activated and sent to Camp Carson, Colo., were two of my 1951 LHS classmates. Although the class wasn’t scheduled to graduate until May 28, 1951, Byron Gage and Don Ogston were awarded their diplomas when they left for active duty. Hundreds of area people gathered in a drenching rainstorm at the train depot to see the 148th off.
One other notable happening of a little more than 70 years ago was that professional baseball came to Lewiston. In 1952, the minor league team was called the Lewiston Broncs, and the team played games at Bengal Field for 20 years, until 1972.
I remember these few tidbits of history, and hope you enjoyed hearing about them.
Riggs, 90, is a lifetime Lewistonian. He’s an avid Warriors fan, a retired educator, coach and school superintendent and volunteers his time at the Nez Perce County Historical Society. He can be reached at bdriggo@gmail.com.
