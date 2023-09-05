“Do you want to ride the back roads from Kendrick to Elk River on our old bikes? I think it would be fun, kind of like when we were kids.”
The minute my old friend, Shari, said it, I was in.
“You bet. Just say when.”
We set a day, got our bikes tuned, and impatiently waited.
My husband, Mark, caught the retro ride bug and invited his friend, Tyrone. This was going to be great. Old friends, old bikes and old back roads. Could it get any better?
That morning I was up early, and I’m never up early. We packed water, snacks, some basic tools, a jacket, and our phones for the camera only — technology was an intruder now.
I mounted my 1970 Honda CT90, Shari kick-started her 1974 Suzuki 100, Mark revved his 1974 Honda 350 trail, and Tyrone effortlessly pressed his modern electric start on his dual sport, ugh, and we were off.
As we wound our way up Cedar Creek, I was struck by the tree-lined beauty of the clear water traversing boulders and falling over smooth stones. I couldn’t hear the gentle trickle through my helmet, but I knew it was there.
At the first uphill bend in the road was a pond. We stopped hoping to catch a glimpse of a moose. No moose, but white daisies lined the duckweed covered water, and tall pines stood guard in the back.
In another mile, Shari, our fearless leader, took a hard right onto a gravel road. I could of sworn we were supposed to go left. Oh, well. We have all day. As we climbed the edge of a canyon, I began to feel freedom. Something lifted off my shoulders and a calm replaced it. I was back in the country again and it felt good. Out here no job or daily responsibilities could touch me. Heck, people would have a hard time finding me if they wanted to. I marveled at the depth of the canyon and cautiously stayed away from the no-guardrail edge.
Once reaching the crest we found ourselves running between Cameron’s farm fields.
Then suddenly, a cough, a lerch, and my bike stalled. Mark fiddled with a few things, then went right to the battery. Reconnecting wires, he then gave the bike a kick. It started right up. I was relieved but was loving our trip so much I had decided that if my bike didn’t start, I would hop on with him and come back for it later.
“These old bikes didn’t have good battery systems. It was just a loose wire.” He reassured.
I hopped on.
He looked to Tyrone, “You know she only brought me along so I would kick-start her bike.”
Laughing, we were off again.
The sun was shining the sky was blue, and I found out quickly if I didn’t shift into low right away on the hills that my little ol’ 90cc didn’t have the oomph to get me up the hills.
After a couple of times sliding backwards, Shari rolling her eyes, and Mark kick-starting my bike again, I got the hang of it.
About two miles from Elk River, we hit the highway. The log trucks looked monstrous and cars behind me were impatient. I just wanted to be back on the rural roads. They felt safer. They were beautiful. They were home.
Arriving in town, we found food at the local bar. Teasingly, our server sat down with us to take our order. We asked him if he always sits with the customers.
“Hey, I’m just here helping out my sister with her business. It’s not like she can fire me.”
Instantly, he was a new friend.
Shari guided a different loop back. My key kept jiggling loose and stalling the bike. A bungee cord fixed that. We passed the well-kept Park Ranch, Chilberg’s Farm, the bony remains of a house, a precious old Lutheran church that someone was still caring for, and whitetail deer flicking their tails at us as they ran off.
Down by Cedar Creek again and approaching our starting point, I slowed my speed and began to fall back from Shari and Tyrone.
Mark rode up next to me, “You having trouble with the bike again?”
“No, I just don’t want this to end.”
He nodded in understanding.