ANATONE — The golf professional at Bryden Canyon Golf Course in Lewiston is the owner of Millie’s Grille, a restaurant that recently opened in Anatone.
The menu features six kinds of smash burgers made with half a pound of ground beef and toppings such as blue cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce, said Jason Howells, the owner.
Each one is smashed on the grill, a method that makes the meat very juicy, he said.
Chicken fried chicken, fish and chips and shrimp baskets are among the other options for lunch and dinner.
At breakfast, biscuits and gravy and omelets diners can customize with 10 ingredients have been popular, Howells said.
So have Taco Tuesdays where Millie’s sells two tacos and two beers for $10, he said.
The food, as well as a selection of beer and wine, have been drawing a crowd of locals, travelers and residents from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Howells said.
Howells brings decades of experience in the hospitality industry to the venture. Once employed as the golf professional at Clarkston Country Club, he has managed golf courses and restaurants at golf courses.
He lived in the Puyallup area before moving to Anatone about a year ago to take the job at Bryden Canyon after his daughter went to college. The position appealed to him partly because it allows him to live in the Anatone area, a place he had visited annually for hunting trips.
Millie’s Grille is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at 40415 State Route 129.