This photo taken with a drone shows Lewiston's ruptured High Reservoir near 16th Avenue and 29th Street. The break in the century-old reservoir released 3 million gallons of water into the near by neighborhood in January.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

The city of Lewiston’s High Reservoir was “filling beyond its capacity” before dawn on Jan. 18 when it failed.

“There is no indication that any control system alarms or notifications were communicated to the water staff as the reservoir continued to overflow with water,” according to a news release the city issued this morning.

