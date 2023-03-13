This photo taken with a drone shows Lewiston's ruptured High Reservoir near 16th Avenue and 29th Street. The break in the century-old reservoir released 3 million gallons of water into the near by neighborhood in January.
The city of Lewiston’s High Reservoir was “filling beyond its capacity” before dawn on Jan. 18 when it failed.
“There is no indication that any control system alarms or notifications were communicated to the water staff as the reservoir continued to overflow with water,” according to a news release the city issued this morning.
City water staff learned about the emergency at 3:41 a.m. in a call from the Lewiston Police Department Dispatch Center and were told a large amount of water was running across 16th Avenue.
“Even after the rupture, the monitoring system showed that everything at the reservoir was operating normally,” according to the news release.
When they arrived, city staff observed water overflowing for the top of the reservoir and spilling over the side.
As they observed this, “they began hearing loud noises coming from the reservoir and moved away as they were concerned for their safety,” according to the news release. “… At this moment, the northwest corner of the reservoir collapsed and a large wall of water was released. Staff immediately moved farther back as it was not clear how much of the reservoir wall would collapse.”
The update contains no information about how the city plans to repair the reservoir or how much it will cost.
The city’s water system has been operating under a temporary fix since late January.
The most recent inspection reports do not show “any known structural deficiencies” at the reservoir, according to the news release.
“In 2017, treated water was found in a neighboring property to the east of the reservoir,” according to the news release. “Through inspections, a crack within the reservoir lining was discovered as well as a broken sideboard that appeared to be leaking into the neighboring property.”
Those problems were fixed that year and since then “no other treated water has been reported outside of the reservoir,” until Jan. 18, according to the news release.
The city has been investigating what to do at the reservoir since it failed, creating a cascade of more than 3 million gallons of water that flooded homes and streets.
Located at 16th Avenue and 29th Street, the High Reservoir was originally constructed in the 1920s at the same time as the city’s water treatment plant that is in the final stages of being replaced.
The High Reservoir and the Low Reservoir, near Sunset Park, constructed at the same time, are the oldest and largest of the city’s reservoirs, each holding 4.5 million gallons of water.
The city’s four other reservoirs have a combined capacity of 5.5 million gallons of capacity, not including a reservoir near the high school that’s being finished this spring with 1.7 million gallons.
The city of Lewiston is cooperating with its insurance company in an ongoing investigation of the cause of the rupture.
“The mayor and city staff are dedicated to finding a resolution to this situation,” according to the news release.