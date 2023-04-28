A number of government agencies and not-for-profit groups have created the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance to fight fraud in a state where residents lost $10 million to scammers in 2020.

Scammers typically pretend to be from a real business or organization, trick consumers by convincing them there’s an urgent problem or prize, pressure people to act immediately and ask for payment in a specific way, according to information from the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance.

