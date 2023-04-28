A number of government agencies and not-for-profit groups have created the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance to fight fraud in a state where residents lost $10 million to scammers in 2020.
Scammers typically pretend to be from a real business or organization, trick consumers by convincing them there’s an urgent problem or prize, pressure people to act immediately and ask for payment in a specific way, according to information from the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance.
Those who have been victimized can limit losses by ending communication with the scammer, contacting their bank and informing a trusted person, according to the alliance.
They also can inform any businesses or places the scammers spent money and explain their money and identity was stolen so accounts can be frozen, according to the alliance.
Additional information is available at idscamjamalliance.org. The members of Idaho Scam Jam include the Idaho Department of Finance, the Better Business Bureau, AARP Idaho, the Idaho Department of Insurance, the Boise Police Department and the Consumer Protection Division of the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
