A variety of views from East Moscow Mountain

The Northwest is full of recreational opportunities. One of those spots is the East Moscow Mountain trail, about a 35-minute drive from the city of Moscow.

The trail starts at the base of an unassuming logging road, which takes you up the mountain. There’s some impressive views of the Palouse hills on the way up.

In the afternoon, hikers can get some shade from trees on their ascent, and the upper portion of the trail is largely shaded.

On the uphill, visitors may spot a couple of gurgling streams or catch some birdsong. One of those streams feeds into a pool, with an overhanging log carved into a seat above the water.

Keep your eyes peeled, and you’re also likely to spot some wildflowers and ferns growing near the roadside and along streams adjacent to it.

When hikers reach the top, that logging road gives way to a narrower, tree-lined path. Hikers can follow a left fork that veers into an abandoned picnic area and a stand of cedar trees.

Take the right fork, though, and hikers will reach a lookout with a metal sign pointing out local landmarks.

On a clear day, you can see Moscow, Paradise Ridge, the Wallowas, the Blue Mountains and even the Seven Devils Range. Hikers may spot snowcaps on some of the distant mountains, or clouds casting shadows on the hills below.

Where the hike is located and how to get there:

Driving from Moscow, go east on Sixth Street, then turn right on Mountain View Road. Take a left on Joseph Street, then take the third exit at the traffic circle to go left on Robinson Park Road. Drive 4 miles and take a right onto Robinson Park Road, then another 5.8 miles and a left onto Hatter Creek Road. Drive 4 more miles, and you’ll reach the Tamarack Road Hiking Path parking area where the trail begins.

Length of hike: