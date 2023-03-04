Securing their first state basketball title since 1985, the Kendrick boys overcame top-seeded Richfield 59-57 in an all-Tiger Idaho Class 1A Division II championship game at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center today.
This was the seventh state title in program history, and also completed Kendrick’s first football/boys basketball double in the same school year. Richfield (23-5) outscored Kendrick (20-3) in three of the four quarters played, but the northern Tigers’ 24-8 explosion in the second was enough to balance the scales.
Kendrick freshman Nathan Tweit had an electrifying first half, putting up 18 points including 10 in that second quarter. He complemented creative shot execution around the basket with two free throws and back-to-back 3-pointers to help Kendrick build a 38-24 halftime lead. He finished with a team-high 20 points.
Senior Jagger Hewett provided 12 points, six steals and four rebounds in his final high school game, hitting 3 goal from NBA range late in the fourth quarter to tie things up at 52 when Richfield had surged back into the lead and Kendrick looked to be in crisis. Hewett concludes high school basketball career with 1,192 points.
Also delivering for Kendrick was junior guard Hunter Taylor, who put up the Tigers’ first points of the game and scored at other critical junctures en route to totaling 11. Ty Koepp scored six and snagged a team-high nine rebounds, while Wyatt Cook added six points and six boards of his own.