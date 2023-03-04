Kendrick

Kendrick’s bench reacts to a made 3-pointer during Friday’s semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state tournament against Rockland at Caldwell High School.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Securing their first state basketball title since 1985, the Kendrick boys overcame top-seeded Richfield 59-57 in an all-Tiger Idaho Class 1A Division II championship game at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center today.

This was the seventh state title in program history, and also completed Kendrick’s first football/boys basketball double in the same school year. Richfield (23-5) outscored Kendrick (20-3) in three of the four quarters played, but the northern Tigers’ 24-8 explosion in the second was enough to balance the scales.

