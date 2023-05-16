Katie (Hinrichs) Palmer was named the 14th volleyball coach in Lewis-Clark State history, the school announced Monday.
Palmer replaces five-year coach Shaun Pohlman, who is no longer with the program for unknown reasons. An athletic department spokesperson said they could not comment on Pohlman’s departure at this time.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Katie Palmer is the best and most qualified person to coach and lead our volleyball team,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release. “Katie’s passion and love for LC State volleyball is evident and unmatched. This is the best position for Katie. Although she was a great fit on our administrative team, her heart never left the court and now her time can be spent impacting the lives of our student-athletes.”
The former Warrior player brings 12 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience and has coached at the international level with USA Volleyball.
A Pullman High School graduate, Palmer was a standout libero and helped the Warriors to a 112-24 overall record during her career from 2007-2010. The Warriors won four regular-season and postseason Frontier Conference titles and advanced to the NAIA national tournament all four years.
Palmer etched her name in the LCSC record books in multiple categories including the single-game dig leader (41), single-season dig leader (561), and finished her career second in program history in career digs (1,585).
“I am extremely excited and humbled to be coaching at my alma mater and continue the unbelievable tradition of excellence created by all the former players and coaches throughout the athletic department,” Palmer said in a news release. “I am looking forward to getting to know the team, rallying the alumni and engaging with the passionate fans and community. I can’t wait to get started.”
Most recently in her coaching career, Palmer served as an assistant coach at Gonzaga for three seasons. She was hired by the Zags in 2019 and her primary responsibilities included recruiting coordination, first contact development and team defense.
She has also served as an assistant at Montana State and a staff member at Washington State, where she joined coach Jen Greeny, who was her head coach during her time as a player with the Warriors.
During her prep career at Pullman, the Palmer and the Greyhounds accumulated an 84-12 record. She helped the Pullman volleyball team win its first state volleyball championship in 2005 and place in the top eight in 2006 and 2007. She also earned first-team All-Great Northern League honors as well as all-state honors as a junior and senior.
“Katie Palmer is experienced, accomplished, organized, competent and competitive,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “She is exactly the right person to lead Warrior volleyball into and up to the next level of championship performance. I could not be more pleased that she has accepted this position and look forward to the success she will lead.”
