Asotin County is currently accepting proposals for a qualified County Coroner under RCW 36.16.030. The annual rate will be based on certification level and experience. Compensation will be negotiated on an individual contract basis.
Any individual interested in contracting with the County for Coroner services should review the applicable Revised Code of Washington (RCW) RCW 36.16.030, RCW 36.24.205, RCW 36.24.210 for qualifications and submit a resume to the Asotin County Board of County Commissioners, PO Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402 or via email BOCC@co.asotin.wa.us. Selection will be made based on applicant's background, education, training, and work experience. The County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Asotin County is a drug free workplace and follows the Federal guidelines.
Any individual submitting a proposal will be subject to a background check, drug test, and a motor vehicle drivers record.
Dated this 13th day of
September 2024.
The proposal period will run from Monday, September 23rd - Monday, October 14th by 4:00 PM (postmarked or emailed) late proposals will not be accepted.
By Board of the Asotin
County Commissioners