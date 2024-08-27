REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS COUNTY CORONER

Asotin County is currently accepting proposals for a qualified County Coroner under RCW 36.16.030. The annual rate will be based on certification level and experience. Compensation will be negotiated on an individual contract basis.

Any individual interested in contracting with the County for Coroner services should review the applicable Revised Code of Washington (RCW) RCW 36.16.030, RCW 36.24.205, RCW 36.24.210 for qualifications and submit a resume to the Asotin County Board of County Commissioners, PO Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402 or via email BOCC@co.asotin.wa.us . Selection will be made based on applicant's background, education, training, and work experience. The County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Asotin County is a drug free workplace and follows the Federal guidelines.