Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Legal NoticesSeptember 29, 2024
Legal Notices
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS COUNTY CORONER

Asotin County is currently accepting proposals for a qualified County Coroner under RCW 36.16.030. The annual rate will be based on certification level and experience. Compensation will be negotiated on an individual contract basis.

Any individual interested in contracting with the County for Coroner services should review the applicable Revised Code of Washington (RCW) RCW 36.16.030, RCW 36.24.205, RCW 36.24.210 for qualifications and submit a resume to the Asotin County Board of County Commissioners, PO Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402 or via email BOCC@co.asotin.wa.us. Selection will be made based on applicant's background, education, training, and work experience. The County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Asotin County is a drug free workplace and follows the Federal guidelines.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Any individual submitting a proposal will be subject to a background check, drug test, and a motor vehicle drivers record.

Dated this 13th day of

September 2024.

The proposal period will run from Monday, September 23rd - Monday, October 14th by 4:00 PM (postmarked or emailed) late proposals will not be accepted.

By Board of the Asotin

County Commissioners

Advertisement
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 2
October 4th October 18th Dennis Rowland 208-962-3284 Cell:...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
Savage 116 XP in 338 Win Mag with Nikon 3x9 BDC reticle scop...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
AUSSIEDOODLE PUPPIES Pedigrees & geneticly tested/approved b...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
Sat. Oct 5th CHS Auditorium 7pm; doors open at 6pm
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy