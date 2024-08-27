Sections
September 28, 2024
NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Whitman County, Washington will meet in its office in the Whitman County Commissioners' Chambers, in the Courthouse in Colfax, Washington on Monday, the 7th day of October 2024, at the hour of 10:20 a.m. for the purpose of considering Whitman County's Six-Year Road Program (2025 - 2030), at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against said program. Remote participation is also available for attending County Commissioners' meetings at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7336328211

Arrangements will be made to accommodate questions and provide responses to non-English speaking residents. Upon receiving 72 hours' advance notice, the County will make arrangements to reasonably accommodate the needs of special groups of citizens, including those who are physically disabled or otherwise impaired. Please call (509) 397-5240 if such assistance is needed. Accommodations for the disabled to the Whitman County Courthouse are accessible at either entrance.

Dated this 16th day of

September, 2024

Corey Mitzemberg, CMC

Clerk of the Board

