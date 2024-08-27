ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Board of County Commissioners of Nez Perce County, Idaho, will accept sealed bids for 2024 ROAD SALT SUPPLY CONTRACT until 1:00 p.m., local time on the 9th day of October, 2024.

The bids at that time will be publicly opened and read in the Brammer Building, 2nd floor conference room, located at 1225 Idaho Street, Lewiston, Idaho.

The bids may be mailed or delivered to the offices of the Clerk, Board of County Commissioners, Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho Street, Lewiston, ID 83501, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, 7:00 a.m. to Noon.

Contract documents and specifications may be obtained Monday - Thursday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., at the following office:

Road and Bridge Department