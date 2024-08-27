On Friday, the 24th day of January, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 o'clock a.m. of said day in the Lobby of the Latah County Courthouse, 522 S. Adams St., Moscow, in the County of Latah, State of Idaho, Ryan M. Fawcett, as Successor Trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Latah, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to-wit:
&tempmargin;Lot 3, Block 18, ORIGINAL TOWN OF POTLATCH, as shown by the recorded plat thereof, records of Latah County, Idaho.
The Successor Trustee has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above-referenced real property, but for purposes of compliance with Section 60-113, Idaho Code, the Successor Trustee has been informed that the street address of 730 Oak St., Potlatch, Idaho, is sometimes associated with said real property.
Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the Deed of Trust executed by MAX LUSCO and LANA LUSCO, Husband and Wife, Grantor, to Ryan M. Fawcett, Successor Trustee, for the benefit and security of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., recorded April 7, 2016, as Instrument No. 577982, Mortgage records of Latah County, Idaho; and assigned to IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSOCIATION by Assignment of Deed of Trust recorded on October 10, 2023, as Instrument No. 631502, Mortgage records of Latah County, Idaho. THE ABOVE GRANTOR IS NAMED TO COMPLY WITH SECTION 45-1506 (4)(a), IDAHOCODE. NO REPRESENTATION IS MADE THAT THEY ARE, OR ARE NOT, PRESENTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS OBLIGATION.
Said sale is a public auction for which the bid price must be paid immediately upon close of bidding by certified funds in the form of cashier's checks, certified checks, or valid money orders only. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason whatsoever, the successful bidder's exclusive and sole remedy shall be the return of actual monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.
The default for which this sale is to be made is the failure to pay when due, monthly installment payments under the Deed of Trust Note dated April 7, 2016, in the amount of $675.00 each, for the months of March through August, 2024, inclusive. All delinquent payments are now due, plus accumulated late charges, plus all escrow advances, plus any costs or expenses associated with this foreclosure. The accrued interest is at the rate of 5.25% per annum from February 1, 2024, and the Beneficiary elects to sell or cause the trust property to be sold to satisfy said obligation. The principal balance owing as of this date on the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust is $75,291.02, plus accrued interest at the rate of 5.25% per annum from February 1, 2024.
DATED This 25th day of September, 2024.
RYAN M. FAWCETT, a Member of the
Idaho State Bar, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE