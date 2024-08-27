Send offers to: LC State Purchasing, 500 8th Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501, or email to purch@lcsc.edu . Idaho sales tax will be added at the time of purchase. Removal & shipping costs are the responsibility of the buyer.

Offers accepted until 10/15/2024 at 5 PM PT. LC State reserves the right to refuse all offers. For more information, contact Purchasing at 208-792-2288 or email purch@lcsc.edu .