Legal NoticesOctober 1, 2024
Legal Notices
LC State - Notice of Public Sale - Ford 8-N Tractor

LC State offers for sale a Ford 8-N Tractor, manufacture date approximately 1950's, runs, new tires on the back. All manuals included in. No bucket.

Send offers to: LC State Purchasing, 500 8th Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501, or email to purch@lcsc.edu. Idaho sales tax will be added at the time of purchase. Removal & shipping costs are the responsibility of the buyer.

Offers accepted until 10/15/2024 at 5 PM PT. LC State reserves the right to refuse all offers. For more information, contact Purchasing at 208-792-2288 or email purch@lcsc.edu.

