135 2nd Street

Asotin, WA 99402

Bidding documents and drawings may be purchased electronically from Keller's website ( https://goo.gl/VWGyy7 )for a non-refundable fee of $22.00. Prospective bidders shall purchase digital documents from Quest CDN to receive addenda postings. Additional copies of the bid documents may be obtained in hard copy format for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 or on CD/DVD for a non-refundable fee of $22 CD/DVD fee may be waived, if bid documents are purchased through Quest CDN. An updated plan holders list may also be obtained from Quest CDN.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, minor defects, or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid amount, subject to the conditions provided for in the bid procedures and conditions.

The recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract.

This project is being jointly funded through Asotin County and the Federal Highway Administration.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty-five (45) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Russ Pelleberg

Asotin County Public Works Director

Published: September 29, 2024 and October 6, 2024