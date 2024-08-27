03/15 to 11/15; 50,000 AF

Use: MUNICIPAL FROM STORAGE, GROUND WATER RECHARGE FROM STORAGE, WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT FROM STORAGE, INDUSTRIAL FROM STORAGE, COMMERCIAL FROM STORAGE, DOMESTIC FROM STORAGE, STREAMFLOW MAINTENANCE FROM STORAGE, and MITIGATION BY DELIVERY FROM STORAGE

01/01 to 12/31; 50,000 AF

Total Diversion: 2,000 CFS; 50,000 AF

Date Filed: 01-18-2024

Place of Use: This application was originally advertised in March of 2024. The amendment does not change the amount of water to be diverted, the amendment only makes changes to the POU to include lands in Elmore County. The amended application proposes to divert and store 50,000 acre feet of water in the proposed Cat Creek Reservoir in Elmore County. The applicant proposes to make the stored water available for sale, rent, or distribution for the uses listed above. The proposed place of use is generally within the Boise River drainage and the Mountain Home Plateau. The proposed place of use now includes lands in Elmore County and includes all of IDWR Administrative Basin 61 in both Ada and Elmore Counties and a large portion of IDWR Administrative Basin 63 and includes lands in Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem, Payette, and Elmore Counties in Idaho as well as a portion of Malheur County east of the Snake River in Oregon. The place of use does not include lands in Camas County. The full description of the place of use is available from the Department of Water Resources at www.idwr.idaho.gov, or contact Western Region office at (208) 334-2190.

Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Western Region office at (208)334-2190; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Western Region, 2735 W AIRPORT WAY, BOISE ID 83705-5082 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 10/21/2024. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

MATHEW WEAVER, Director

Published on 10/3/2024 and 10/10/2024