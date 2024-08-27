Place Of Use: GROUND WATER RECHARGE

T02N R01E S17 NENE, SENE

Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Western office at (208)334-2190; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Western Region, 2735 W AIRPORT WAY, BOISE ID 83705-5082 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 10/21/2024. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

MATHEW WEAVER, Director

Published on 10/3/2024 and 10/10/2024