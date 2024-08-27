Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
87-12395
Legal Notices

87-12395

TRENT E BAYSINGER, RITA A BAYSINGER

PO BOX 9956, MOSCOW, ID 83843-0238

Point of Diversion SENE S17 T41N R03W

LATAH County, Source GROUND WATER

Use: DOMESTIC, 01/01 to 12/31 0.04 CFS

Use: IRRIGATION, 04/01 to 10/31 0.03 CFS

Use: STOCKWATER, 01/01 to 12/31 0.02 CFS

Total Diversion: 0.09 CFS, Date Filed: 09-19-2024

Place Of Use: DOMESTIC, IRRIGATION, STOCKWATER

T41N R03W S17 NESE

Place Of Use: STOCKWATER, T41N R03W S17 SENE, NWSE Total Acres: 1

Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 10/21/2024. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

MATHEW WEAVER, Director

Published on 10/3/2024 and 10/10/2024

