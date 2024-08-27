ORDINANCE NO. 802

AN ORDINANCE ENTITLED THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2024, APPROPRIATING THE SUM OF $4,243,938 TO DEFRAY THE EXPENSES AND LIABILITIES OF THE CITY OF KENDRICK FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR, AUTHORIZING A LEVY OF A SUFFICIENT TAX UPON THE TAXABLE PROPERTY AND SPECIFYING THE OBJECTS AND PURPOSE FOR WHICH SAID APPROPRIATION IS MADE.

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Kendrick, Latah County, Idaho.

Section 1 : &tempmargin;That the sum of $4,243,938 be, and the same is appropriated to defray the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Kendrick, Latah County, Idaho for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2024. Appropriations are made at the fund level with additional detail shown for illustrative purposes only.

Section 2 : &tempmargin;The objects and purposes for which such appropriations are made, and the amount of each object and purpose is as follows:

PROPOSED EXPENDITURES

GENERAL FUND :

General $463,473

TOTAL GENERAL FUND EXPENDITURES$463,473

ENTERPRISE FUNDS:

Sanitation $90,953

Water $133,148

Sewer $126,164

TOTAL ENTERPRISE FUND EXPENDITURES$350,265

SPECIAL FUNDS :

Leading Idaho Funding Grant $2,673,000

Idaho Community Development