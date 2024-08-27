Sections
Legal NoticesSeptember 29, 2024
ORDINANCE NO. 802

AN ORDINANCE ENTITLED THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2024, APPROPRIATING THE SUM OF $4,243,938 TO DEFRAY THE EXPENSES AND LIABILITIES OF THE CITY OF KENDRICK FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR, AUTHORIZING A LEVY OF A SUFFICIENT TAX UPON THE TAXABLE PROPERTY AND SPECIFYING THE OBJECTS AND PURPOSE FOR WHICH SAID APPROPRIATION IS MADE.

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Kendrick, Latah County, Idaho.

Section 1: &tempmargin;That the sum of $4,243,938 be, and the same is appropriated to defray the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Kendrick, Latah County, Idaho for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2024. Appropriations are made at the fund level with additional detail shown for illustrative purposes only.

Section 2: &tempmargin;The objects and purposes for which such appropriations are made, and the amount of each object and purpose is as follows:

PROPOSED EXPENDITURES

GENERAL FUND:

General $463,473

TOTAL GENERAL FUND EXPENDITURES$463,473

ENTERPRISE FUNDS:

Sanitation $90,953

Water $133,148

Sewer $126,164

TOTAL ENTERPRISE FUND EXPENDITURES$350,265

SPECIAL FUNDS:

Leading Idaho Funding Grant $2,673,000

Idaho Community Development

Block Grant (ICDBG) $500,000

LHTAC Child Pedestrian Safety Grant $32,000

USDA Rural Development Grant #07 $137,237

Water Bond 91-01 $45,024

Sewer Bond 92-03 $20,517

Sewer Bond 92-06 $22,422

TOTAL SPECIAL FUNDS EXPENDITURES$3,430,200

TOTAL ALL FUNDS,

BUDGETED EXPENDITURES$4,243,938

Section 3: &tempmargin;That a general tax levy on all taxable property within the City of Kendrick be levied in an amount allowed by law for the general purposes for said City, for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2024.

Section 4: &tempmargin;All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 5: &tempmargin;This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force upon its passage, approval and publication in one issue of the Lewiston Morning Tribune, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Kendrick, and the official newspaper of said City.

PASSED under suspension of rules upon which a roll call vote was taken and duly enacted an ordinance of the City of Kendrick, Latah County, Idaho at a convened meeting of the City of Kendrick City Council held on the 24th day of September, 2024.

/s/ Rose Norris

The Honorable Roseanne "Rose" Norris, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Judy Wilson

Judith "Judy" Wilson, Clerk/Treasurer

