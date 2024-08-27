ORDINANCE NO. 801

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF KENDRICK ESTABLISHING A SCHOOL ZONE ON STATE HIGHWAY 3 BETWEEN MILE MARKER 13.269 AND 13.463 IN KENDRICK, IDAHO.

WHEREAS, The City of Kendrick, Idaho finds that it is necessary to establish a school zone on Highway 3 between mile marker 13.269 and 13.463 where schools are located to promote student, motorist, and pedestrian safety.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF KENDRICK, LATAH COUNTY, IDAHO as follows:

SECTION 1 . &tempmargin;A school zone is hereby created on State Highway 3 between mile marker 13.269 and 13.463 within the city limits of Kendrick, Idaho.

SECTION 2 . &tempmargin;The maximum speed of all motor vehicles operated upon State Highway 3 between mile marker 13.269 and 13.463 within said school zone during the hours and days that said zone is in effect shall be twenty (20) miles per hour. During the times and periods that said school zone is not in effect, the speed limit for State Highway 3 shall be thirty-five (35) miles per hour within the area designated above.

SECTION 3 . &tempmargin;Said school zone shall be in effect when the amber lights on the traffic control "School Zone" signs are flashing.