Legal NoticesSeptember 29, 2024
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF KENDRICK ESTABLISHING A SCHOOL ZONE ON STATE HIGHWAY 3 BETWEEN MILE MARKER 13.269 AND 13.463 IN KENDRICK, IDAHO.
Legal Notices
ORDINANCE NO. 801

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF KENDRICK ESTABLISHING A SCHOOL ZONE ON STATE HIGHWAY 3 BETWEEN MILE MARKER 13.269 AND 13.463 IN KENDRICK, IDAHO.

WHEREAS, The City of Kendrick, Idaho finds that it is necessary to establish a school zone on Highway 3 between mile marker 13.269 and 13.463 where schools are located to promote student, motorist, and pedestrian safety.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF KENDRICK, LATAH COUNTY, IDAHO as follows:

SECTION 1. &tempmargin;A school zone is hereby created on State Highway 3 between mile marker 13.269 and 13.463 within the city limits of Kendrick, Idaho.

SECTION 2. &tempmargin;The maximum speed of all motor vehicles operated upon State Highway 3 between mile marker 13.269 and 13.463 within said school zone during the hours and days that said zone is in effect shall be twenty (20) miles per hour. During the times and periods that said school zone is not in effect, the speed limit for State Highway 3 shall be thirty-five (35) miles per hour within the area designated above.

SECTION 3. &tempmargin;Said school zone shall be in effect when the amber lights on the traffic control "School Zone" signs are flashing.

SECTION 4. &tempmargin;The time of enforcement for all school zone speed limits shall be between seven thirty o'clock (7:30) a.m. and four o'clock (4:00) p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session.

SECTION 5. &tempmargin;The City of Kendrick shall cause appropriate school zone and speed limit signs to be erected at the points designated on State Highway 3.

SECTION 6. &tempmargin;Any person violating any provision of this Ordinance shall be subject to an infraction citation under Idaho Code §49-658.

This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its passage and approval.

DATED this 30th day of August, 2024.

CITY OF KENDRICK

/s/ Rose Norris

The Honorable Mayor Roseanne "Rose" Norris

ATTEST:

/s/ Judy Wilson

Judith "Judy" Wilson, Clerk/Treasurer

