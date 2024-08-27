NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CASE NO. CV29-24-0666

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE SECOND

JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

THE STATE OF IDAHO,

IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF LATAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLIAM W. BONNEY,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative for the estate of the above named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or her estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, or filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 13th day of

September, 2024.

/s/ Janice L. Smith-Hill

Janice L. Smith-Hill

Attorney for the Estate