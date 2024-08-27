CASE NO. CV29-24-0666
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE SECOND
JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF
THE STATE OF IDAHO,
IN AND FOR
THE COUNTY OF LATAH
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
WILLIAM W. BONNEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative for the estate of the above named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or her estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, or filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED this 13th day of
September, 2024.
/s/ Janice L. Smith-Hill
Janice L. Smith-Hill
Attorney for the Estate
ISB # 6133
P.O. Box 9005
Moscow, ID 83843
/s/ Nicholas P. Chojnacki
Nicholas P. Chojnacki
Personal Representative
for the Estate
127 S. Washington St., Suite 8
Moscow, ID 83843
SMITH-HILL LAW OFFICE
127 S. Washington St., Suite 8
P.O. Box 9005
Moscow, Idaho 83843
(208) 596-4075
fax: (208) 882-8527
email:
smith-hilllaw@moscow.com
Janice L. Smith-Hill
ISB #6133
Attorney for Estate