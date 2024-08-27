Case No. CV35-24-1493
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE SECOND
JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF
THE STATE OF IDAHO,
IN AND FOR THE
COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of:
LARRY E. LUDWIG,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate.
All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be presented to the undersigned at: 1208 Alturas Drive, P.O. Box 8447, Moscow, Idaho 83843, and filed with the above-named Court.
DATED this 3rd day of
October, 2024.
Daniel R. Ludwig
Daniel R. Ludwig
Personal Representative
/s/ John W. Walker
John W. Walker
Attorney for
Personal Representative
WALKER & PATTINSON
JOHN W. WALKER, P.A.
John W. Walker #1512
Attorneys at Law
1208 Alturas Drive
P. O. Box 8447
Moscow, ID 83843
Telephone: 208-882-4536
Facsimile: 208-882-4580
Email: walkerandpattinson@moscowattorneys.net