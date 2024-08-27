Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Legal NoticesOctober 9, 2024

Case No. CV35-24-1493 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE LARRY E. LUDWIG JOHN W. WALKER

Legal Notices
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No. CV35-24-1493

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE SECOND

JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

THE STATE OF IDAHO,

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

LARRY E. LUDWIG,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate.

All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at: 1208 Alturas Drive, P.O. Box 8447, Moscow, Idaho 83843, and filed with the above-named Court.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

DATED this 3rd day of

October, 2024.

Daniel R. Ludwig

Daniel R. Ludwig

Personal Representative

/s/ John W. Walker

John W. Walker

Attorney for

Personal Representative

WALKER & PATTINSON

JOHN W. WALKER, P.A.

John W. Walker #1512

Attorneys at Law

1208 Alturas Drive

P. O. Box 8447

Moscow, ID 83843

Telephone: 208-882-4536

Facsimile: 208-882-4580

Email: walkerandpattinson@moscowattorneys.net

Advertisement
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy