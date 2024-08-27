NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No. CV35-24-1493

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE SECOND

JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

THE STATE OF IDAHO,

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

LARRY E. LUDWIG,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate.

All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at: 1208 Alturas Drive, P.O. Box 8447, Moscow, Idaho 83843, and filed with the above-named Court.