• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without a hearing on your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Tose documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form: GDNM 301 Objection to Minor Guardianship You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington LawHelf: www.washingtonlawhelp.ord , or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original

Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk

Asotin County

135 2nd Street (P.O. Box 159)

Asotin WA 99402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one. Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Date: 8/29/24

/s/ Courtney Piper

Courtney Piper

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address: 1647 Cedar Ridge Rd Kendrick ID 83537