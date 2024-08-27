SUPERIOR COURT
OF WASHINGTON,
COUNTY OF ASOTIN
IN RE GUARDIANSHIP:
CARTER SODOROFF
PEITIONER/S: DREW AND COURTNEY PIPER
AND RESPONDENT/S:
MADI SODOROFF (MUNDELL
SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION
To: Madi Sodoroff (Mundell)
I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Guardianship. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.
Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published September 4, 2024. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without a hearing on your side (called a default judgment).
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Tose documents explain what the other party is asking for.
2. Fill out a Response on this form: GDNM 301 Objection to Minor Guardianship You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:
• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
• Washington LawHelf: www.washingtonlawhelp.ord, or
• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
4. File your original
Response with the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk
Asotin County
135 2nd Street (P.O. Box 159)
Asotin WA 99402
5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one. Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:
Date: 8/29/24
/s/ Courtney Piper
Courtney Piper
I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address: 1647 Cedar Ridge Rd Kendrick ID 83537