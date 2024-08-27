Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Legal NoticesOctober 2, 2024
Deadline! 1. Read 2. Fill out 3. Serve 4. File 5. Lawyer not required
Legal Notices
SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION NO 24-4-00089-02

SUPERIOR COURT

OF WASHINGTON,

COUNTY OF ASOTIN

IN RE GUARDIANSHIP:

CARTER SODOROFF

PEITIONER/S: DREW AND COURTNEY PIPER

AND RESPONDENT/S:

MADI SODOROFF (MUNDELL

SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION

To: Madi Sodoroff (Mundell)

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Guardianship. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published September 4, 2024. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without a hearing on your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Tose documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form: GDNM 301 Objection to Minor Guardianship You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington LawHelf: www.washingtonlawhelp.ord, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original

Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk

Asotin County

135 2nd Street (P.O. Box 159)

Asotin WA 99402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one. Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Date: 8/29/24

/s/ Courtney Piper

Courtney Piper

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address: 1647 Cedar Ridge Rd Kendrick ID 83537

Advertisement
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 2
October 4th October 18th Dennis Rowland 208-962-3284 Cell:...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
Savage 116 XP in 338 Win Mag with Nikon 3x9 BDC reticle scop...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
AUSSIEDOODLE PUPPIES Pedigrees & geneticly tested/approved b...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
Sat. Oct 5th CHS Auditorium 7pm; doors open at 6pm
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy