DOUGLAS G. KENYON

SUMMONS Case No. CV-2017-0675

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

MYNIQUE MORRISON,

Petitioner,

v.

CHARLES MORRISON,

Respondent.

TO: MYNIQUE MORRISON n/k/a MYNIQUE SARBACHER

You have been sued by Charles Morrison, the Respondent, in the District Court in and for Nez Perce County, Idaho, Case No. CV-2017-0675.

The nature of the claim against you is a child custody and support modification.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 1230 Main Street, Lewiston, Idaho 83501, (208) 799-3040, and served a copy of your response on the Petitioner's attorney at Blewett Mushlitz Hally, LLP, P.O. Box 1990, Lewiston, ID 83501, (208) 413-6678.

A copy of the Summons and Petition can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Petitioner. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

DATED 9/17/2024 9:36:49 AM