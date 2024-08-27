Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 4, 2024
DOUGLAS G. KENYON
Legal Notices
SUMMONS Case No. CV-2017-0675

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

MYNIQUE MORRISON,

Petitioner,

v.

CHARLES MORRISON,

Respondent.

TO: MYNIQUE MORRISON n/k/a MYNIQUE SARBACHER

You have been sued by Charles Morrison, the Respondent, in the District Court in and for Nez Perce County, Idaho, Case No. CV-2017-0675.

The nature of the claim against you is a child custody and support modification.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 1230 Main Street, Lewiston, Idaho 83501, (208) 799-3040, and served a copy of your response on the Petitioner's attorney at Blewett Mushlitz Hally, LLP, P.O. Box 1990, Lewiston, ID 83501, (208) 413-6678.

A copy of the Summons and Petition can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Petitioner. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

DATED 9/17/2024 9:36:49 AM

CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT

By /s/ Elle Cirka

Deputy

DOUGLAS G. KENYON

Idaho State Bar No. 10936

BLEWETT MUSHLITZ

HALLY, LLP

Attorney for Respondent

710 16th Avenue

P. O. Box 1990

Lewiston, Idaho 83501

Telephone: (208) 413-6678

Facsimile: (208) 413-6682

dougkenyon@idaho

constructionlawyers.com

