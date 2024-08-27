ENT CLINIC EXPANSION
INVITATION TO BID
PULLMAN REGIONALDESIGN WEST
HOSPITALARCHITECTS
835 SE Bishop Boulevard 254 E. Main Street
Pullman, WA 99163 Pullman, WA 99163
You are invited to bid on a General Contract for construction of the expansion for the ENT Clinic at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman, Washington. The project generally consists of approximately 1,000 SF of renovation in the existing Medical Office Building portion of the PRH complex, The work
includes selective demolition, renovation construction, finishes, mechanical, and electrical work.
Proposals will be accepted by the architect until 3:00 PM prevailing time, on October 10, 2024 at the offices of the architect 254 East Main Street; Pullman, Washington 99163. Bid proposals will be opened publicly and read aloud after 3:00 PM. Interested parties are invited to attend.
Bidders are strongly encouraged to attend the Pre-Bid Conference to be held at Noon, October 2, 2024, in the Pullman Regional Hospital, Conference Room 'B', 835 SE Bishop Boulevard, Pullman, Washington.
Plans and Specifications are available, through the Architect. Printed paper sets are available at $100 per set (limit 2 sets to General Contractors and 1 set for subcontractors). The cost is refundable provided the documents are returned in good condition within 10 days after bid opening to the office of the Architect. Additional sets may be purchased at cost, non-refundable. E-mailed PDF plans and specifications are available at no cost (highly encouraged).
Contact Chelsea Holstad, Office Manager with Design West Architects by e-mail at cholstad@designwestpa.com to request documents.
Bid documents will be available for examination during the bidding period at the following locations:
Abadan Regional Plan Center - Spokane, WA
Associated Builders & Contractors, Inc. - Spokane Valley, WA
Builders Exchange of Washington - Everett, WA
Contractor Plan Center - Milwaukie, OR
Dodge Data & Analytics - Seattle, WA
Lewiston-Clarkston Plan Service - Lewiston, ID
Spokane Regional Plan Center - Spokane, WA
Tri-City Construction Council - Kennewick, WA
Walla Walla Valley Plan Center - Walla Walla, WA
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid amount is required.
No bidder may withdraw his proposal after the date and time set for opening thereof or before Award of Contract, unless said award is delayed beyond 30 days.
Substantial Completion shall be achieved within 90 consecutive calendar days from Notice to Proceed. Please note special sequencing of work is required as a part of the contract.
Pullman Regional Hospital reserves the rights to reject any and all bids, to waive technicalities or irregularities, and after careful consideration of all bids and factors involved, make the award to best serve the interests of Pullman Regional Hospital.