PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL

ENT CLINIC EXPANSION

INVITATION TO BID

PULLMAN REGIONALDESIGN WEST

HOSPITALARCHITECTS

835 SE Bishop Boulevard 254 E. Main Street

Pullman, WA 99163 Pullman, WA 99163

You are invited to bid on a General Contract for construction of the expansion for the ENT Clinic at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman, Washington. The project generally consists of approximately 1,000 SF of renovation in the existing Medical Office Building portion of the PRH complex, The work

includes selective demolition, renovation construction, finishes, mechanical, and electrical work.

Proposals will be accepted by the architect until 3:00 PM prevailing time, on October 10, 2024 at the offices of the architect 254 East Main Street; Pullman, Washington 99163. Bid proposals will be opened publicly and read aloud after 3:00 PM. Interested parties are invited to attend.

Bidders are strongly encouraged to attend the Pre-Bid Conference to be held at Noon, October 2, 2024, in the Pullman Regional Hospital, Conference Room 'B', 835 SE Bishop Boulevard, Pullman, Washington.

Plans and Specifications are available, through the Architect. Printed paper sets are available at $100 per set (limit 2 sets to General Contractors and 1 set for subcontractors). The cost is refundable provided the documents are returned in good condition within 10 days after bid opening to the office of the Architect. Additional sets may be purchased at cost, non-refundable. E-mailed PDF plans and specifications are available at no cost (highly encouraged).