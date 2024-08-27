Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
Facilities Services Small Works Roster
Legal Notices
Washington State University

Facilities Services

Small Works Roster

In accordance with WAC 504-50-010, applications are being sought for the Small Works Roster at Washington State University. Contractors who are interested in work at Washington State University facilities throughout Washington, are encouraged to apply by January 1, 2025 in order to best be eligible for all projects bid via the Small Works Roster during the Roster Year of January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025. However, Contractors are welcome to apply to the roster at any time.

Applications may be obtained at https://facilities.wsu.edu/facilities-services-capital/contractors/.

To qualify for inclusion on the Small Works Roster, contractors must demonstrate the experience and qualifications noted in the application and be accepted onto the roster. Contractors should not consider themselves to be enrolled in the Small Works Roster until they have received confirmation.

Washington State University is committed to the enhancement of opportunities for minority and women owned and controlled firms in public contracting. Certified public works small, diverse, minority and women's business enterprise firms are expressly encouraged.

Maja S. Huff

509-335-9082

Contracts@wsu.edu

Facilities Services

Washington State University

