Grantor: DAVID C. STEINER

Trustee: ALLIANCE TITLE & ESCROW

Successor Trustee: TODD R. JOHNSTON

Beneficiary: UMPQUA BANK

3. PLEASE TAKE NOTCE. The Successor Trustee will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for certified funds or equivalent the property described above. The property address is identified to comply with IC 60-113 but is not warranted to be corrected. The property's legal description is:

&tempmargin;Lot 5, Apple Grove Estates Addition No. 1 to the City of Lewiston, according to the recorded plat thereof, records of Nez Perce County, Idaho.

4. RECORDING.

The Trust Deed was recorded as follows:

Date Recorded: June 27, 2014

Recording No. 822818

Official Records of Nez Perce County, Idaho

5. DEFAULT. The Grantor or any other person obligated on the Trust Deed and Promissory Note secured thereby is in default and the Beneficiary seeks to foreclose the Trust Deed for failure to pay: Monthly payments in the amount of $1,191.92 each, due the first of each month, for the months of August 2023 through February 2024; plus monthly payments at the new payment amount of $1,106.11 each, due the first of each month, for the months of March 2024 through June 2024; plus late charges and advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes or liens, plus interest.

6. AMOUNT DUE. The amount due on the Note which is secured by the Trust Deed referred to herein is: Principal balance in the amount of $126,881.95; plus interest at the rate of 4.250% per annum from July 1, 2023; plus late charges of $524.48; plus advances and foreclosure attorney fees and costs.

FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT NOTICE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If this debt has been discharged in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to collect the personal obligation, but rather an enforcement of the security interest granted by the deed of trust.